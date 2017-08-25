These Photos Of Kit Harington & Emilia Clarke Kissing Will Have You Totally Shipping Jonerys

OMG! Romantic pics from an old photo shoot of Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke kissing have resurfaced on the internet and gone totally viral. These photos will have you wanting ‘GoT’s Jon Snow and Daenerys together ASAP!

The Game of Thrones season 7 finale is just a few days away, and these photos of Kit Harington, 30, and Emilia Clarke, 30, kissing we get you so pumped for whatever is going to happen between Jon Snow and Daenerys. The showrunners have confirmed that the two beloved characters are falling in love, and since there hasn’t been a Jonerys kiss yet, these kissing pics are enough to hold us over until it inevitably happens on the show. The photos were taken during a Game of Thrones cast shoot for Rolling Stone in 2012. Even then, Kit and Emilia had undeniable chemistry.

The photographer, Peggy Sirota, posted the behind the scenes photos on her Instagram page. “This moment was unforgettable,” she captioned one of the kissing photos of Kit and Emilia. “It was a small crew on that day, just a few of us out in the field. The chemistry between these four was huge, as you can see… I asked them to kiss, I suppose love was in the air, & I was just lucky enough to be there.”

Fans of the show, including actor Zach Braff, 42, started sharing these passionate photos all over Twitter. Jonerys is taking over the internet! Take a look at some of the tweets below!

This picture makes my heart and peep happy. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/kf8JVgxm7c — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 21, 2017

Ship: (verb) To endorse a romantic relationship. pic.twitter.com/57fGnWt9Ey — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 24, 2017

ok hold on, I know is ew Jon and Dany but I kind of like it either way but the photos of Emilia Clarke And Kit Harington make me WANT IT — Gabriela (@Gottara) August 24, 2017

can't get over emilia clarke and kit harrington's Rolling Stones photos!! so. much. feels 💓 — GREZ ♡ (@abajagrezel) August 24, 2017

There’s an army of Jonerys fans out there who are dying to see Jon Snow and Daenerys have a romantic relationship, even though Daenerys is Jon Snow’s aunt. Well, Jonerys is happening, so you might as well get on board. The Game of Thrones season 7 finale airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Get the latest on the finale by checking our HollywoodLife podcast now!

HollywoodLifers, are you shipping Jonerys? Let us know!