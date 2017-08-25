Kim Kardashian: Why Taylor Swift’s Diss Track ‘Isn’t Really Bothering Her’ At All

Kim Kardashian has been pretty riled up by drama with Taylor Swift in the past, but this time she’s shockingly calm! A source tells HL that Tay’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ ‘isn’t really bothering’ the reality star. Here’s why!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Taylor Swift, 27, have had a rocky history at best. After all, Kim was the one who released those videos of Taylor giving Kanye West, 40, permission to use her name in “Famous.” Kim even went so far as to speak out about Tay in her now-infamous GQ interview, saying “she totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t. I swear, my husband gets so much sh*t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.” However, Kim’s reaction is shockingly different after Taylor apparently dissed her and her hubby on “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“Kim really isn’t taking it very hard,” a source close to Kimye tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Maybe this time last year Kim would have gotten really worked up, but her family has been through so much since then that a cat fight just doesn’t seem like that big of a deal anymore. “She has been through sex tapes, family meltdowns, divorces, sex changes and so much more that a mediocre diss track isn’t really bothering her.” Oh snap! Click here for pics of Taylor’s music video.

Kim might be letting the song roll off her back like water, but Kanye sure isn’t! “Kanye is clearly pissed over the song,” said the source. He’s already planning his response, and it’s not going to be pretty. “Taylor hasn’t heard the last of Kanye’s wrath.”

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Kim’s reaction to “Look What You Made Me Do?” Let us know!