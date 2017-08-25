Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian & More Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

This week was just taken over by T-Swift’s new single, but we still have some fabulous fashion to discuss! From Kendall to Kourtney to Kate, see our best dressed of the week!

Kendall Jenner rocked a vintage polka dot mini dress while grabbing lunch with a friend in Beverly Hills, Calif. on August 23. It was such a cute and flirty outfit for the model, who just showed off her super long legs in a sheer bodysuit for La Perla‘s Fall/ Winter Collection! Her older sister Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her super tight and toned body in a black mini dress with a plunging neckline on August 24. She wore it while hitting up a new club in Los Angeles with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. She looked amazing!

Kate Upton and Alexandra Daddario both stunned at The Layover film premiere in Los Angeles on August 23. Kate wore a strapless, black lace dress by J Mendel. Alexandra rocked a blue and black lace dress by Self Portrait. One of my favorite brands! Both ladies rocked bold red lips and their hair back. Though they wore similar outfits, they were both able to convey their individual styles.

A pregnant Mindy Kaling looked sweet in a pink floral Dolce & Gabbana dress while talking about the fashion on The Mindy Project at The Paley Center for Media on August 24. Heidi Klum choose a blue satin dress for the America’s Got Talent live shows this week — and she was drop dead gorgeous! See all the best dressed stars of the week and more in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, who was your best dressed celeb of the week?