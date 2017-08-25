Kanye West Furious Over Taylor Swift’s Diss Track: She ‘Hasn’t Heard The Last Of His Wrath’

Challenge accepted! After hearing Taylor Swift’s fiery new diss track ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ Kanye West is livid. T-Swift ‘hasn’t heard the last of Yeezy’s wrath,’ a source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes!

Taylor Swift, 27, proved she was the queen of the comeback by releasing her scorching hot new track “Look What You Made Me Do” on Aug. 24. After her fiery single dropped, fans were up in arms since her revenge-inspired lyrics seemed to be a direct diss aimed at her longtime foes Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40. Even though she hasn’t confirmed that it’s about Kimye, the “Fade” rapper still received her cryptic message loud and clear, and he’s ready to fire back in a major way. “Kanye is clearly pissed over the song,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When it comes to Kanye he lives in the music world and doesn’t want anyone to have a one up on him and this track is clearly going to be responded to, Taylor hasn’t heard the last of Kanye’s wrath.” Click to see pics of Kanye and Taylor’s past beef.

Taylor came out swinging with her latest single, which will be featured on her highly anticipated sixth studio album Reputation. The singer’s feud with Kim and Kanye has only seemed to intensify no matter how much time passes, especially since she talks about karma in “LWYMMD.” In case you forgot, their beef began when Taylor claimed that she never approved the risqué line about herself in Yeezy’s song “Famous.” Kim said that’s not how it went down, so she released videos of phone calls between Taylor and Kanye, where the singer seems to be chill about the verse. Afterwards, fans were flooding Taylor’s social media accounts with snake emojis, but now she is totally embracing that name and flipping it back on Kim. Hence why the reality star recently blocked the serpent emoji from appearing on her Instagram account.

T-Swift even went the extra mile by deciding to sell gold and silver snake jewelry on her relaunched website! Luckily, Kim and Kanye were totally prepared for this drama, especially after hearing that she was going to drop an edgy new album on Nov. 10. As we previously reported, “Kanye is ready to battle with Taylor if she takes shots at Kim on her album,” another source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye is locked and loaded if Taylor dares come after Kim.” It looks like this heated feud is far from over!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kanye will release a new diss track? Tell us, below!