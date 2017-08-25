Did Drake just reignite the rumor that he’s dating gorgeous British singer Jorja Smith? Well, when you see the chemistry they have together on stage, you’ll know the answer!

Drake, 30, was reportedly “secretly” dating singer Jorja Smith, 20, back in April, but all was quiet for a while…until she brought him out for a surprise performance during her concert at The Velvet Underground in Toronto, Canada on Aug. 24. Check out the video of them singing their collaboration “Get It Together” above!

“It’s no surprise he’s fallen for Jorja, she’s absolutely gorgeous and an amazing singer,” a source told The Sun earlier this year of Drake and Jorja’s possible romance. It’s “more than just a one-off fling,” the insider also claimed, and you have to admit this reunion so many months later, plus Drake’s history of dating his collaborators, points to that being true! “Perfect looking couple,” one fan commented on Instagram. “Please date,” another wrote.

By the way, Drake did tell the crowd that Jorja was “probably one of the most incredible voices, incredible talents, and incredible people that” he’s ever met before he left the stage, according to eyewitnesses, and we couldn’t help but “aww” when we heard that. Then again, perhaps Drizzy is just showing up to support the singer’s music career, and there’s nothing more going on!

Check out the rest of Jorja’s tour dates below. You never know — Drake might show up again!

28 August 2017 — Constellation Room at the Observatory, Santa Ana, CA, US

29 August 2017 — El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, US

31 August 2017 — Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA, US

01 September 2017 – 03 September 2017 — Bumbershoot 2017, Seattle, WA, US

02 September 2017 – 03 September 2017 — Made in America Festival 2017, Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA, US

08 October 2017 — with Bruno Mars TD Garden, Boston, MA, US

10 November 2017 — with Bruno Mars The Forum, Inglewood, CA, US

