Kate & Jon Gosselin’s Custody War: He Feels ‘So Guilty’ He’s Letting Daughter Hannah Down

Jon Gosselin, 40, can’t stand to see his little girl, Hannah Gosselin, 13, cry. But apparently, she’s been doing a lot of that for the past couple of years, while begging her dad to let her live with HIM rather than with her mom, Kate Gosselin, 42. Custody battles are rarely easy though, and Kate is reportedly doing everything in her power to keep Hannah at home with her seven siblings — and around Jon as little as possible! As a result, the former reality star is feeling intense pressure to make his daughter’s request come true — but at the same time, he feels like his hands are tied! Click here to see pics of the Gosselin kids then & now.

“Jon feels so guilty right now, like he’s failing his daughter,” a friend of Jon’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been begging to live with him for more than two years and he’s promised her that he’ll make it happen. But Kate shuts him down at every turn and she’s got all the money in the world to keep fighting.” Speaking of fighting, the exes have gotten into two blowout fights this month over Hannah, one reportedly ending with the teen taking a trip to the hospital over an injured arm. Both confrontations allegedly occurred when Hannah refused to leave her dad’s car and go home with her mother.

“Jon is ashamed that he can’t even afford to stand up to [Kate],” our insider added. “He feels like he’s letting Hannah down and there’s nothing he can do about it. He’s beating himself up big time over this.” However, Jon’s attorney, Kristen Doleva-Lecher, has assured the public that Jon is going to fight Kate with everything he’s got in an effort to see his children more often. “It should be known Jon has been aggressively and relentlessly fighting for his kids,” Kristen told E! News earlier this week. “Jon is frustrated by recent events but will not be derailed in his efforts to do what is right.”

As of June 2016, Jon said his and Kate’s custody agreement only allows him to see four of his kids at once during weekly dinners. He said he’s only allowed overnights every other weekend. An insider shared with E! News that “the custody situation has been changing over the past month and it’s been very hard on the kids.” Apparently they’ve been especially difficult on Hannah, who reportedly no longer wants to live with her mother.

