JAY-Z & Beyoncé: He Reveals True Meaning Of Their Twins Names Rumi & Sir

Fit for a king and queen! JAY-Z is obviously over the moon about his precious twins Rumi and Sir, and he finally revealed the true meaning of their names during a brand new interview. You’ll totally love what inspired Beyoncé and Hov’s unique choices!

Jay-Z, 47, has been spilling all the tea about his music and rap feuds, but he finally opened up about life as a father! The rap legend revealed what inspired the names of his precious twins while appearing on Part 2 of the Rap Radar podcast, which is exclusively available on TIDAL. Hov and Beyoncé, 35, already set the bar high when they chose the unique moniker Blue Ivy Carter, 5, for their first adorable daughter and they made sure to be just as sentimental this time around! “Rumi is our favorite poet,” JAY confessed during the interview, which was released Aug. 25. “Sir is like, come off the gate, he carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.” Click here to see the cutest pics of JAY-Z and Beyonce’s family.

“It really worked out,” JAY said while opening up about his new bundles of joys for the first time. “The twins came when they came, they came June 13, which allowed me 2 weeks to work on the album in the house, I put the tour in October so I have at least 4 months to bond and see them. They’ll be with me anyway, but I mean a space for us where I’m focused on them. That’s why the tour is so far away.” Hov even revealed why he missed the Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame Induction this year, despite being the first rapper to make the cut. “Fortunately, I couldn’t attend,” JAY explained. “Our children were being born. I don’t have any regrets about that.” He totally made the right choice!

JAY-Z is one proud papa and he couldn’t be more impressed with his 5-year-old daughter’s lyrical prowess! “Blue got the headphones and climbed on the little stool, and she just started rapping! She was catching on,” Jay gushed over his little girl’s feature on his epic new album 4:44. “I have it on my phone. Five minutes of her doing that. I was like, she understands the concept of a hook!” The rap mogul has been keeping it totally real with his fans, even previously opening up about his heated feud with Kanye West, 40, on the last episode of Rap Radar. JAY revealed that he thought Yeezy went too far by bringing his wife and kids into the mix, but admitted they could still possibly make amends since he expects to have a “real conversation” with Kanye soon!

