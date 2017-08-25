Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’: All The Possible Kimye Disses

Throwing shade just doesn’t seem to properly describe what Taylor Swift is doing with her latest single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, and the album announcement that came along with it. Here’s ALL of the Kimye-related disses we’ve discovered!

Taylor Swift, 27, is well known for leaving hidden messages in her lyrics and song titles, but her sixth album, Reputation, seems to be taking things to a whole new level. As more and more from the album gets released, including it’s first single, “Look What You Made Me Do”, fans and haters alike are noticing things that seem to be a direct slap in the face to her longtime frenemies, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40. We’re going to walk you through all of the things we’ve spotted that seem like obvious hits at Kimye, and you can decide for yourself whether or not it’s Taylor taking shots or just an innocent coincidence!

Lets start with the font used for Reputation. It looks familiar, doesn’t it? That’s because it’s eerily similar — if not identical — to the font Kanye used for his Life of Pablo album. As if that weren’t enough, the “headlines” graphics are a constant overlay of text, something that was also similarly done on Pablo. You might remember that Kanye’s Pablo album is the one that featured the song “Famous” in which he sings about having sex with Taylor. That song was also the catalyst for her last and biggest blowout with Kanye and Kim, which brings us to our next observation: the snake. Taylor used snake visuals to tease her new music on social media, and many believe that was a direct response to Kim flat-out calling her a snake on Twitter on July 17, 2016. Check out evidence of the above observations below:

Is it a reference to Kanye's "The Life Of Pablo" tho pic.twitter.com/obOwsnVFnj — María Morales 🐍 (@mauriamorals) August 23, 2017

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Then, there are the obvious nods that could also, possibly, just be actual coincidences based on what’s trendy right now. For example, some fans believe that Taylor’s slicked back wet hair is a nod at the look Kim coined in 2017. They also think that the sweater she’s wearing has serious “Yeezy” vibes due to the fact it’s oversized, torn, and or neutral color. Again, that could just be her following what’s trendy for the year — even though it was Kimye specifically who made those things trendy. Oh, and then there’s the magazine covers that Taylor released on August 25 on Instagram. In one she’s rocking an oversized camouflage jacket and in the other another oversized sweater, both dripping of Yeezy vibes. Awkward or…?

As for the references in “Look What You Made Me Do”, well, they are endless. As Complex pointed out, there are a handful of different lines that seem to be handwritten for Kim and Kanye, especially after everything the three of them have been through in the last year. Taylor mentions not liking someone’s “tilted stage”, which is what Kanye performed on during his Pablo tour. She also mentions that she was forced to “play the fool”, which seems like it could definitely be a response to Kim making Taylor look like a liar by releasing tapes of her listening to Kanye’s “Famous” before it was actually released.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about all of these Kimye references in Taylor’s new music? Comment below, let us know!