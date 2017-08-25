Miley Cyrus ‘Would Love’ Liam Hemsworth To Go To The VMA’s — Will He Be A No Show?

Miley Cyrus will rock the VMAs, but will Liam Hemsworth be there? She’d love to have Liam by her side, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he hates award shows! Are they headed for a fight?

Miley Cyrus, 24, will make her triumphant return to the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, performing at the awards show she hosted in 2015. A lot has changed for Miley in those two years – specifically, she and Liam Hemsworth, 27, have gotten back together. So, will Liam be Miley’s date for music’s biggest night. Maybe? She’d “love it if Liam came to the VMAs to support her,” a family friend of Miley’s EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “but she’s trying not to put too much pressure on him.”

“[Liam] hates going to those kinds of things even more than she does,” the insider tells Hollywoodlife.com, “so she’s trying not to make a big deal of it. He just finished shooting a movie in New York but he hasn’t been released yet so at this point she doesn’t even know for sure if he’ll be in town.” It’s true that Miley and Liam have been incredibly busy as of late. She was supposed to appear at the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 13, but pulled out at the very last minute, blaming her “unrealistic schedule” she set for herself.

It would be a bummer if Miley had to fly solo at the VMAs (since she’s also nominated for Best Pop video for “Malibu.) However, if Liam can’t make it, it won’t be the end of the world for these two lovebirds. “Five years ago she would have turned this into a big power struggle,” the insider noted, “but she’s changed a lot and has learned not to sweat the small stuff. She’ll be thrilled if he shows up but if he doesn’t she’s vowed not to take it personally if he’s a no show. She knows there are way more important things in life.”

It seems that Miley and Liam work best when they keep things low-key. When Liam was spotted rocking a ring on his left finger, many speculated he and Miley had finally tied the knot, but a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that “they haven’t even seriously started planning anything yet.” That ring, by the way, was something Liam wears “as kind of a promise ring” to show his love to Miley, according to the insider. Seems she doesn’t need him by her side 24/7 to know he cares about her.

What do you think Liam should do, HollywoodLifers? Should he try to make it to the VMAs, or do you think it’s cool for him to skip it?