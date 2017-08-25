Hurricane Harvey: Celebs Send Prayers To Texas As Citizens Brace For Devastating Storm

As Hurricane Harvey hits Texas, celebrities are sending their love to their fans in the Lone Star State, asking them to stay safe and well. Read the touching tweets from Chelsea Handler and more concerned celebs here.

Texas is in emergency mode on August 25 as the Gulf coast gets ravaged by a category 2, soon to be category 3, hurricane. Flood waters are rising and Texans are panicking as Hurricane Harvey descends upon the state with no signs of slowing down. That’s why celebrities, like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chelsea Handler, are sending their prayers down to Texas. They want their fans to stay safe and weather the storm! See their sweet messages of love and prayer on Twitter below.

Hurricane Harvey was initially thought to be simply a tropical storm, at max a category 1 hurricane. It soon became clear that the storm was going to be much more severe than originally anticipated. Should it jump to category 3, that could mean 111mph winds! Texas is getting doused in buckets of rain right now, and Texans are fearing that their towns will be underwater or destroyed by the time the storm ends.

But Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CNN that Texans shouldn’t anticipate the end of the storm so soon. “People need to know, this is not a one, two-day event and done. Even though it may seem like it will get better, this is a four or five-day event starting tomorrow evening going through Monday or Tuesday,” he said. Mayors across the state are urging people to evacuate and go father inland, to stock up on food and supplies, and to just stay off the streets! Hopefully they’re heeding these warnings.

I hope everyone be safe in Texas — Queen ElizaBITCH (@CupcakKe_rapper) August 25, 2017

Texas, we are thinking about you and we love you and we're here for you. Be safe. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 25, 2017

Oh, god. I'm praying for these people in Texas. To all of those who can afford to help the elderly and poor leave, please help them. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 25, 2017

Hmm. Don’t see much denial of @NOAA climate scientists who have predicted Hurricane Harvey’s devastating path into Texas. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 25, 2017

Praying for all of Texas, but especially all the families and friends in #HTown Be safe and get to safety during #Harvey2017 — Kendall Lamm (@BIG_DADDY_K74) August 25, 2017

Yo Donnie, please head down to the Texas coast without an umbrella for a day or 2 and then tell us about how we need some global warming! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 25, 2017

stay safe all my friends in Texas and everybody I haven't met yet down there too, lot of love for yall, thinking of you. — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) August 25, 2017

I'm with you in my prayers already today TEXAS. Corpus, Dallas, Mexia, & Texarkana, few of the places I've called home #HurricaneHarvey — Austin Carlile (@austincarlile) August 25, 2017

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Stay safe out there!