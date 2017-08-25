Friday Playlist: Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato & More To Start Your Weekend Off Right

It’s Friday, which means you are probably in need of some new music. Listen to fresh tracks from Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and more to put you in weekend mode!

Friday Playlist is a weekend-ready roundup of new and notable releases that we’ve been loving this week. Taylor Swift is (rightfully) commanding most of the focus today, but there’s a ton of other awesome stuff out there, too!

Let’s get it out of the way: Taylor’s new song “Look What You Made Me Do” is going to be a topic of conversation today whether you like it or not, so you might as well listen! The pre-chorus is definitely fire, and we need the video ASAP. Fortunately, it’ll premiere this Sunday at the MTV VMAs, so we won’t need to wait long.

Demi Lovato quietly released the title track from her upcoming album Tell Me You Love Me on Aug. 24, and though it was a little overshadowed by Taylor mania, it’s an excellent track that shows off Demi’s impressive range.

Fifth Harmony‘s new self-titled album also got a little lost in the shuffle, and we’re loving “Deliver.”

Cults‘ “I Took Your Picture” is inspired by The Motels and The Cars, and the lyrics are pure romance. It also benefits from a dreamy-sounding chorus — perfect for the last of these summer days.

Revisit our interview with New Politics here while you listen to their melodic new track “Color Green.” There’s a trippy visual, too.

Sick of Charlie Puth‘s “Attention” yet? Neither are we, and now there’s a David Guetta remix to keep the song’s momentum going.

Listen to everything mentioned above, plus new songs from Beck, Diet Cig and Banfi:

