Harmonizers, hold on to your wigs. Fifth Harmony’s new self-titled album has arrived, and you can listen to it here! So did they end up dissing Camila Cabello? We’ve got the song and lyrics that are pretty telling!

Fifth Harmony released their third album today, Aug. 25, but this time, something’s different. Yes, Camila Cabello, 20, is no longer part of the band. So how did they fare without her? Stream the album below and find out!

It seems like the girls are addressing Camila departure on the song “Bridges,” which is all about how the girls are standing solid together and “won’t separate.” They song starts out with Ally Brooke, 24 & Dinah Jane, 19, singing, “Can’t spend time in rewind, I’m sorry/Many times I remind myself/We’ve come way too far in our stories, oh/To build these walls and to blind ourselves/And for every action, there’s a reaction.” OH SNAP!!! The chorus goes “We build bridges/Oh, we build bridges/No, we won’t separate/We know love can conquer hate/No we build bridges/Bridges, not walls.”

We’ve already been given the epic track “Angel,” and of course the second we heard “Down,” we knew the album was going to rule. Fortunately, we were proved correct! Even without Camila, the album is total fire, and it’s safe to say that both parties are doing just fine. Camila is gearing up to release her own solo album, and we can’t wait for that, too! We’re glad that 5H didn’t diss her on their new album at all — we just want everyone to be cool with each other, and it looks like that’s the case!

As Ally Brooke, 24, previously told HollywoodLife.com in an exclusive interview, she and the ladies couldn’t be happier that their hard work on the album is finally finished. “It’s something that we are just so proud of and it has so much meaning to us,” she gushed. “We’re ecstatic for fans to hear what we’ve created and put everything into. We’re so grateful and taking every day, enjoying it together and being happy. That’s what it’s all about.” Love it!

Listen to Fifth Harmony by clicking here.

Catch Fifth Harmony on tour here, and if you’re in NYC, you can attend their album signing on Aug. 29 at the Hard Rock Cafe! Wristbands are limited, but the first 500 fans onsite who pre-ordered the album will get to meet the band.

