Fergie and Nicki Minaj have teamed up for ‘You Already Know,’ and it’s total fire. Superfans will remember that Nicki referenced her ex Meek Mill on a leaked version of the track — so did the mention make it into the final cut?

Fergie, 42, is “back with a bag full of tricksies,” and we’re here for it. The singer employs Nicki Minaj, 34, on her new single “You Already Know (Interlude Version),” and guys, it’s so good. Fergie opens the track with “Life’s a movie, let the camera roll,” and you know it’s going to be an amazing ride from there on out. Listen below!

A version of the track leaked back in July, and Nicki’s original verse contained a positive mention of her ex Meek Mill, 30, implying that the song was written before their split. “Damn, I ain’t see Meek Millie in a week,” Nicki previously rapped, but as many fans (correctly) speculated, the line would be changed. On the final version, the name Nicki drops is her own — “Young Nicki!”

The song is the fourth single from Fergie’s upcoming album Double Dutchess, along with “L.A. Love (La La),” “M.I.L.F. $” and “Life Goes On.” The record arrives Sept. 22 — can’t wait! Check out more of the lyrics to “You Already Know:”

Hmm, let me think about it

Put my little noodle on the problem, then I drink about it

Drink a little, swig a little, sip a little, spill a little

Feel a little loopy when I get a little tipsy

Beez got me feeling like a gypsy

Smoking on that hookah got me feeling like a hippie, trippy

Gone for a minute and you missed me

Now Fergie back with a bag full of tricksies

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Fergie and Nicki’s new track? Tell us if you love “You Already Know!”