Fergie & Nicki Minaj Drop The Ultimate Pop-Rap Collaboration ‘You Already Know’ — Listen
Fergie and Nicki Minaj have teamed up for ‘You Already Know,’ and it’s total fire. Superfans will remember that Nicki referenced her ex Meek Mill on a leaked version of the track — so did the mention make it into the final cut?
Fergie, 42, is “back with a bag full of tricksies,” and we’re here for it. The singer employs Nicki Minaj, 34, on her new single “You Already Know (Interlude Version),” and guys, it’s so good. Fergie opens the track with “Life’s a movie, let the camera roll,” and you know it’s going to be an amazing ride from there on out. Listen below!
A version of the track leaked back in July, and Nicki’s original verse contained a positive mention of her ex Meek Mill, 30, implying that the song was written before their split. “Damn, I ain’t see Meek Millie in a week,” Nicki previously rapped, but as many fans (correctly) speculated, the line would be changed. On the final version, the name Nicki drops is her own — “Young Nicki!”
The song is the fourth single from Fergie’s upcoming album Double Dutchess, along with “L.A. Love (La La),” “M.I.L.F. $” and “Life Goes On.” The record arrives Sept. 22 — can’t wait! Check out more of the lyrics to “You Already Know:”
Hmm, let me think about it
Put my little noodle on the problem, then I drink about it
Drink a little, swig a little, sip a little, spill a little
Feel a little loopy when I get a little tipsy
Beez got me feeling like a gypsy
Smoking on that hookah got me feeling like a hippie, trippy
Gone for a minute and you missed me
Now Fergie back with a bag full of tricksies
