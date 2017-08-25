Need a break from the Taylor Swift frenzy? Fergie is here for you. She dropped the music video for her new song ‘Hungry,’ featuring Rick Ross, and she looks incredible in it!

Fergie, 42, is reminding us all that she’s a total boss in the new video for “Hungry,” not that we ever forgot. The black-and-white visual features Fergie and Rick Ross, 41, at their swaggiest, and damn, Fergie looks amazing. Watch the video, which arrived late Aug. 24, above!

The “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer dropped a sick collaboration with Nicki Minaj, 34, on the same night, making it a great day for Fergie fans all around. Definitely listen to “You Already Know (Interlude Version)” if you haven’t yet!

But wait: there’s more. Fergie also took to social media to announce that her highly anticipated album Double Dutchess finally has a release date! Yep, it’s coming Sept. 22, as in less than a month from now. Yas. She also confirmed that it’ll be a visual album, and we can’t wait! You can take a look at the badass album artwork below.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Hungry:”

To say it’s complicated, understatement of the year

Well maybe conflict made it a new flavor in your ear

They know that I’m a problem, that’s why everybody scared

Whatever doesn’t kill you, can make you an ill-ionaire

Uh, just turn the headphones up or make the windows roll up

I make they hands go up

When I show up and I blow it ’til I’m full up, wait, hold up

Girl up in the mirror, only one I fear, uh

You say you the realest, I told you I’m the illest

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Hungry?” Tell us if you love it!