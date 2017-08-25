Did Taylor Swift Make ‘Mean Girls’ References In New Song To Diss Katy Perry? — Fans Freak

Hold up, is Taylor Swift channeling ‘Mean Girls’ in ‘Look What You Made Me Do’? Fans are going nuts over the possible subtle references they think are digs at Katy Perry!

All Swifties remember when Taylor Swift’s frenemy Katy Perry, 32, tweeted in Sept. 2014 at everyone to “watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing…” Many fans believe that tweet was aimed at Taylor, 27, and now Tay may be firing back at the Mean Girls diss in “Look What You Made Me Do.” Twitter user @tkylemac pointed out that the beat in Taylor’s new song sounds very similar to the song, a Peaches track called “Operate,” used in the Halloween scene of Mean Girls when Regina George dresses up as a Playboy bunny. He even put the soundwaves of both audio tracks side-by-side, and they look almost identical.

But that’s not all. Fans have noticed another possible Mean Girls reference that could be a Katy diss. “I’ve got a list of names underlined and yours is in red underlined,” Taylor sings in her song. Fans think this alludes to the scene in Mean Girls where Regina writes in the Burn Book with a red pen. Is Taylor throwing shade at Katy AND Kimye in her new song? This new Taylor is not messing around! See the fan tweets below.

Taylor was once called "Regina George in sheep's clothing" and her new song uses the beat from this scene in Mean Girls. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lpRCCIIk1w — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) August 25, 2017

and if y'all want the technical receipts pic.twitter.com/737DWAi0oP — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) August 25, 2017

Katy Perry: Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing

Taylor Swift: *literally samples a song from the Mean Girls film & drops it pic.twitter.com/N7HdSQ1F5E — #1 snake stan (@slitherswift) August 25, 2017

taylor swift deciding to release a bop, save mariah's record, reference mean girls & shade katy perry in one song. #lookwhatyoumademedo pic.twitter.com/oEvXYJoWoB — 💐 (@fkajack) August 25, 2017

#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo "I've got a list of names and yours is in red underlined" LOOK OUT REGINA TAYLOR'S COMING FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/gYjLYmYEJF — Gary Bowen (@GaryBowenn) August 25, 2017

Taylor will premiere the full video for “Look What You Made Me Do” at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Aug. 27 after releasing a sneak peek on GMA. Guess who is hosting this year? Katy Perry! Will they bury the hatchet for good? Or will they steer clear of each other? This is a new era of Taylor, and her haters need to watch out! As Taylor says, the old Taylor is dead…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Taylor was making a Mean Girls reference? Do you think she threw shade at Katy? Let us know!