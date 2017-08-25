Rich Piana & Dallas McCarver: Did Steroids Use Cause Their Shocking Deaths? Doctor Speaks

What a horrific week for the bodybuilding world, as two well known figures Rich Piana and Dallas McCarver both passed away. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if steroids could have played a part in their deaths.

What are the chances? Professional bodybuilder Dallas McCarver died at age 26 after allegedly choking on his dinner on Aug. 22, and now Rich Piana, 46, has died on Aug. 25 after spending two weeks in a medically induced coma. He collapsed at his home on Aug. 10 and was rushed to the hospital and sadly didn’t survive his medical emergency. In Rich’s case, police found 20 bottles of steroids at his home according to TMZ, and his girlfriend Chanel allegedly told cops he had been using them for two decades. So just how deadly can continual steroid use be?

“Steroid abuse changes the body’s cholesterol profile and puts the user at increased risk of heart disease and heart attack. In the case of Rich Piana, he could have had a general weakness of the heart muscle due to his longterm steroid abuse or it could have been a sudden death type of arrhythmia, meaning the heart just stops suddenly,” Internist Dr. Irving Sobel, MD tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Rich was getting his hair cut by Chanel when he suddenly collapsed at their Florida home and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors placed him in a medically induced coma but sadly he didn’t make it.

“With Dallas McCarver what may have happened is that like a lot of these bodybuilders he put a lot of weight on in his neck, and the overly thick neck could have caused an obstruction that led to him chocking. Most likely it was a mechanical obstruction due to his overly thick neck that was probably the cause of his death,” Dr. Sobel adds. Dallas had told his girlfriend he was about to make dinner during their final phone call and when a friend later checked in on him at home he found him passed out on the ground.

He tried to give him CPR per a 911 call, but believed there was an obstruction in his throat and that he possibly choked on food. The pal also told authorities that Dallas had been taking insulin for a medical condition, which could have caused him to collapse. No autopsy results have come back as to what Dallas’ official cause of death was, and we’re waiting to learn Rich’s cause of death as well.

Bodybuilders or anyone using steroids to get super bulked up need to be aware of how dangerous the stuff can be. “Abusing anabolic steroids can lead to overdose. Symptoms of a steroid overdose include stroke, coma, heart attack and convulsions. Longterm abuse affects so many areas of the body including the adrenal glands, the heart, mental health and it can often lead to liver cancer,” Dr. Sobel tells us. Yikes, that’s some scary stuff!

