Rich Piana’s GF Chanel Jansen Feels ‘A Hole In My Heart’ After Bodybuilder’s Tragic Death

Rich Piana tragically passed away on Aug. 25, after falling into a coma in front of his girlfriend Chanel Jansen one week earlier. The famous bodybuilder was just 46 years old, so the shock dealt quite a blow to the athletic community. Chanel is also devastated, so she decided to honor her man with a very honest and emotional message.

“I will always remember how much I love holding his hand,” she wrong on a photo of herself cuddling in bed with Rich. “I will always remember how I felt so loved when he would wake up and kiss me on the forehead. I will always remember how I had it great with the love of my life. I will always remember I was loved by the most amazing man I’ve ever known. I will always remember there’s a hole in my heart where he will always belong.”

Though Chanel is completely torn apart right now, she does have hope for the future. “I will always remember that someday when it’s my time-he will fill that space inside me and I’ll be whole again. ❤ We just finished watching The Notebook yesterday and I said ‘That’s how it was supposed to be. We were supposed to go together. So when it’s my time someday-come find me and take me where we’re supposed to go because I don’t want to go anywhere without you’ @1dayumay#loveofmylife #myoneandonly#illbeseeingyou#ilovedyoutheniloveyounowiloveyoualways#richpiana #livelaughlove #respect #love#peace #positivevibes #positivevibesonly.”

