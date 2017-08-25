Kylie Jenner, Rihanna & More Hollywood Hotties Rock The Sexiest Snakeskin Looks Ever

Fierce and fabulous! Celebs are turning to snakeskin to spice up their ensembles, including Kylie Jenner and Rihanna. Many are daring to bare with their wild fashion choices, rocking one of hottest style trends!

Style trends are always changing, but one that continues to stick around is wearing snakeskin. Even though it has a controversial reputation, many of the sexiest A-list celebs are opting to go faux for the same effect. The print definitely gives stars like Kylie Jenner, 20, Rihanna, 29, and Taylor Swift, 27, a super edgy look while stepping out. Since there’s no single way to wear snakeskin, each person brings a different flare to the fashion, giving it a pop of color or bold lip hue to go with it. Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, turned heads when she showed off her sizzling bikini body in a python-print bikini while on vacation in the Bahamas on July 29, proving this trend was hotter than ever! See pics of celebs rocking snakeskin, right here.

Taylor is totally bringing back the snakeskin look, especially with all of her new serpent-style jewelry on sale. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer last rocked a stunning metallic silver dress at the 2016 Met Gala, completing her look with a vampy gloss. Fans also went absolutely nuts over Kylie’s outfit while hosting her own Coachella event last year, after seeing her flash major skin in a snakeskin two-piece with a short purple ‘do! The makeup maven recently became single at the time, serving up the heat in her fiercest avant-garde look. As expected, RiRi always looks insanely hot while rocking snakeskin, as she’s worn shorts, boots and a bikini with the print!

Kendall Jenner, 21, commanded the runway during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, strutting her stuff in an exotic snakeskin look from the Fall 2017 collection! She gave us M-A-J-O-R queen vibes with her gorgeous braided hairstyle and bright gold lip color. She even rocked boots with the print and definitely stole the show! Selena Gomez, 25, also previously slayed the trend while hitting the red carpet for her flick Behaving Badly at the ArcLight Hollywood. As long as it’s faux, we’re all about these red-hot celebrity styles.

