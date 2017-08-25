Ed Sheeran, Ruby Rose & More Celebs Are Freaking Out Over Taylor Swift’s Epic New Clapback Song

Everyone, and we mean everyone, is freaking out over Taylor Swift’s new music! ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is an instant hit, and her celebrity friends, like Ed Sheeran and Ruby Rose are singing her praises on social media!

No, it’s not just you; everyone and their mother is excited about Taylor Swift‘s new song. We’ve waited for a long, long, time to hear new music from the 1989 singer, and our patience has finally paid off! “Look What You Made Me Do” is just what we wanted out of new Taylor music. That seems to be the consensus, actually. Her fans are freaking out all over social media…and so are fellow celebrities!

“Look What You Made Me Do” is an epic clapback track at all of Taylor’s haters, and we can’t help but think it stems from her 2016 feud with Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40. In the song’s lyrics, Tay sings about being forced to completely reinvent herself because of what someone else has done…but she’s also not afraid to take that step. “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” she sings. “Why? She’s dead.” This seems to set the tone for what’s to come for the rest of the album, which is due out Nov. 10.

Swifties began panicking (in a good way) when Taylor suddenly deleted all posts off her social media channels, going even more silent than she already has been this year. Just a few days later, something curious appeared on her Instagram channel: a grainy image of a scaly tail with no context. Exactly 24 hours later, another scaly creature appeared. This time, it was a slow and glitchy clip of the reptilian tail moving. Some eagle-eyed fans enhanced the image and discovered the number 25 hidden on the creature. And then, all hell broke loose. The next day she dropped another clip on Instagram showing the head of the snake! Yeah, she’s taking back the narrative.

Her celebrity fans immediately took to social media to sing the praises of her new song:

Omg OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/oQNT8o7SlX — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) August 25, 2017

Look what you made me do @taylorswift13 !!!🔥☄️💥 love it! — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) August 25, 2017

OBSESSED with @taylorswift13's new song!! 😍😍😍 — Todrick Hall (@todrick) August 25, 2017

ITS SO GOOD I LOVE IT SO MUCH I FEEL SO EMPOWERED AND READY TO TELL ANYONE/EVERYONE OFF WHO CROSSES MY PATH. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) August 25, 2017

Shonda Rhimes loves it so much she’s made it the theme song for all of her Thursday night ABC TGIT shows!

More importantly, Taylor also revealed the cover of her new album Reputation on the day she announced the new single, now revealed as the epic “Look What You Made Me Do”. It’s clear now that it was totally worth the wait. Way to play the slow burn, Taylor.

HollywoodLifers, are you freaking out as much as these celebs over Taylor’s new song?!