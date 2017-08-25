Cardi B & Offset: Rapper Pops The Question In Romantic, Private Proposal

Congrats are in order for Hollywood’s newest rap couple! Cardi B and Offset are officially engaged! And, it turns out, that the yellow diamond he debuted on Aug. 22, was indeed Cardi’s engagement ring!

Cardi B, 24, and Migos member, Offset, 25, are officially engaged! Cardi confirmed the exciting news on Facebook by sharing a post from Real Cool Nation about their engagement on August 25! Offset apparently popped the question when the two were all alone. He reportedly asked his bride-to-be to not share the news or post about it on social media so that their moment could stay special. How sweet is that?

Cardi and Offset were at the center of engagement speculation when the rapper showed off a massive diamond ring on Snapchat late last night [August 22]. And, that very ring happened to be Cardi’s engagement ring. The stunning sparkler contains white and yellow diamonds, which fans believe pays homage to Cardi’s mega-hit, “Bodak Yellow“. Although Offset put the ring on display on Snapchat, the pair remained hush hush about the details behind it, until now.

While their engagement comes as quite a surprise since they’ve only been dating for a few months, Cardi and Offset’s relationship has been flourishing. The two have been nothing short of supportive to each other when it comes to their budding music careers. And, when they’re not promoting each other’s successes, they’re gushing over one another on social media! Offset most recently bragged over Cardi on Instagram [August 22], when “Bodak Yellow” hit the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cardi and Offset were first romantically linked when they attended Super Bowl LI together on Feb. 5. They continued to fuel romance rumors, also in the beginning of Feb., when they released their collaboration, “Lick”, to rave reviews. Congratulations to the happy couple!

