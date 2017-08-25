Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Talk About ‘Being Together Forever’ After Almost 2 Years: Will They Marry?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are coming up on almost two years as a couple and they’re looking forward to a lifetime commitment. We’ve got details on how they plan to stay together ‘forever.’

Who needs a piece of paper when you’ve got true love for life? For Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, they are so committed to each other that there’s absolutely no rush to the altar since their relationship is as strong as any marriage. “It’s really been smooth sailing for them,” the source tells Entertainment Tonight, adding, “They don’t talk about getting married, but they talk like they are going to be together forever. They are very committed to one another and their life together.”

The couple both went through painful divorces in the summer of 2015 before slowly falling for each other as the fellow The Voice judges bonded over their heartache. Blake split from country singer Miranda Lambert, 33, on July 20, 2015 after four years of marriage and Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale, 51, on Aug. 3, 2015 after being wed for 13 years and having three sons together. By Halloween of that year, Gwen and Blake were spotted holding hands at a costume party and officially stepped out as a couple a week later. Ever since it seems like the two just fall deeper in love with every passing day! Both know first hand that just because you’re married doesn’t guarantee it is forever. Click here for pics of Blake and Gwen’s romance.

Gwen’s sons 11-year-old Kingston, nine-year-old Zuma and Apollo, three, now see Blake like a second dad and the country singer has the best time hanging out with the kids. “Gwen’s kids love Blake. They think he’s really cool and he’s made such an effort over the last two years to really be able to relate to them and sign on to projects he knows they’ll be impressed by,” ET‘s source adds.

We’ve seen how great Blake is with the boys on trips to his Oklahoma ranch, where he takes the L.A. raised kids out fishing, boating, playing in the woods and riding ATV’s. They’ve had a blast living the country lifestyle, as Gwen loves showing off their adventures on Snapchat. He’s been there for Christmas with the kids, taken them to Disneyland with Gwen (her favorite place!) and is such a permanent part of their lives now.

HollywoodLifers, do you think marriage is needed if two people are really in love and plan to be together forever?