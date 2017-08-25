Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Sneak Out Of Sofia Richie’s Party Together — More Proof They’re Dating?

Is it time to hit the ‘new couple alert’ on Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin? She and Los Angeles Clippers player were spotted leaving Sofia Richie’s birthday party, fueling rumors that they’re a couple!

Does this mean that things are over between A$AP Rocky, 28, and Kendall Jenner? The 21-year-old model was caught sneaking out of Los Angeles’s 1OAK nightclub with Blake Griffin, 28, after celebrating Sofia Richie’s 19th birthday on Aug. 24. The two tried to keep their exit on the down-low but it was no use. Busted! This is just another instance where Kendal has been seen with the Los Angeles Clippers forward. With no sign of ASAP anywhere, many fans are thinking that she and Blake have struck up a brand new romance!

These two were first seen together on Aug. 8, as they left a Travis Scott, 25, concert afterparty held at the Avenue nightclub in Los Angeles. Their first connection could be chalked up to a shared love of Kendrick Lamar, 26, who performed at the Staples Center that night (which also saw Travis take the stage.) Yet, they seemed to reunite about a week later at Craig’s Restaurant for a dinner date. Supposedly, these two are dating, as a source told OK! Magazine that they’re hanging out and getting to know each other.” This reported relationship is “not exclusive” as they’re both crazy busy. Instead, they’re “just going with the flow” and seeing where things go.

Whether or not Blake and Kendall are officially an item, A$AP is “a little shocked, hurt and surprised” that Kendall’s spending so much time with the Clippers star, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. While he and Kendall never made it official, he was still caught off-guard to find out that she would possibly get romantic with someone else. “ The timing might have shaken Rocky, as he and Kendall were photographed together in New York City on Aug. 3, days before Kendall was first spotted with Blake.

Huh. If Kendall is dating Blake, it’ll continue a long Kardashian family tradition of dating NBA star. Kim Kardashian, 36, famously married Kris Humphries, 32, in 2011. Khloe Kardashian, 33, married Lamar Odom, 37, before Houston Rockets star James Harden, 27 (before moving on to find love with Cleveland Cavaliers stud Tristan Thompson, 26.) Kendall even had a rumored relationship with Lakers’ Jordan Clarkson, 25. Jordan would have what appeared to be a quick fling with Bella Thorne, 19, in May 2017. Though that caused some awkwardness between Kendall and her ex, she was seen having a night out with him and Hailey Baldwin, 20, at The Nice Guy on Aug. 23, per JustJared. Perhaps Kendall and Jordan buried the hatchet after she realized that she’s been a Clippers fan all along?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Kendall and Blake are dating?