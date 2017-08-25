L&HH’s Lil Scrappy Going All Out To Convince Bambi Benson To Move To Miami With Him

Now that Lil Scrappy as ‘Found the Bam,’ he doesn’t want Bambi Benson to get away again. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s trying to convince her to move to Miami with him.

It took a grand romantic gesture when Love & Hip Hop‘s Lil Scrappy, 33, went on a love mission called “Find the Bam.” He desperately tried to track down ex fiancée Bambi Benson in person so he could reunite with the 31-year-old and it worked! Now that they’re together again, he wants to move their romance back to the fast track. “Scrappy wants Bambi to move in with him in Miami, he wants to be with her 24/7 but she’s not making it as easy as he was hoping. She’s got her business going in Atlanta and wants to focus on that, but Scrappy isn’t taking no for an answer,” a friend of Scrappy’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Scrappy — real name Darryl Kevin Richardson — as even decorated his pad with everything she loves. “He went and bought all kinds of clothes and gifts and did up the bedroom in his place especially for her. He’s got pictures of them together up on the wall in frames, he bought her favorite body lotions and perfumes for the bathroom and he’s got them matching bathrobes, he set it all up to impress her. It definitely impressed her, but not enough for her to move there. He’s going to have to do a lot more to make that happen, but he’s going to keep working on her, he wants her in Miami with him,” our insider added.

Bambi had been ignoring his texts and messages ever since they split in June. He realized what a mistake it was going back to baby mama Erica Dixon, and had been pleading for his ex to take him back. Since she wouldn’t respond electronically, Scrap enlisted fans in a “Find the Bam” campaign to locate her in person. “It’s cute, it’s a nice start for him,” Bambi told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, he’s going to have to do a whole bunch more. He’s going to have to show a lot more [romantic gestures] going forward,” she added. He tracked her down in an Atlanta club on Aug. 20 and showed on an Instagram video where he walked right up to her and she was smiling from ear to ear. She was positively glowing that he went to all the effort, and now they’ve reunited.

