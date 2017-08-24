Kourtney Kardashian Takes Younes To Her Fave Church Service…& Justin Bieber Was There, Too

Uh-oh, this could’ve been awkward! Kourtney Kardashian took her man, Younes Bendjima, to a church service on Aug. 23…and her ex-fling, Justin Bieber, was spotted there during the evening, too!

Things seem to be getting pretty serious between Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, because she brought him to one of her most sacred places on Aug. 23. The mom of three regularly attends church services in Beverly Hills, and this time, she took her much-younger boy toy along. Interestingly, though, Kourt’s former fling, Justin Bieber, 23, was also pictured headed to the same building just hours earlier! Kourtney and Justin actually used often attend this service together, so it’s no surprise that they were both there, but if they did run into each other, it could’ve been MAJORLY uncomfortable.

Kourtney kept things casual for the evening out, wearing light-washed jeans, a white t-shirt and black bomber jacket, while Younes wore dark pants and a blue and white jacket of his own. Although the two didn’t flaunt any noticeable PDA, they did get into the same car as they left the service, and clearly were not hiding that they were together. Kourtney and Younes’ romance has been heating up all summer long, but they’ve mostly only been seen together on exotic vacations, so the fact that he’s back in California with her is very telling about their current status. It’s the real deal, guys!

Still, the 38-year-old is making sure to take things slow with Younes, and he has not met her three kids yet, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. After all Kourtney went through with Scott Disick, 33, we can understand why she may be keeping her guard up this time around. “Right now, she’s enjoying letting her hair down and being someone other than just ‘mom,'” our insider explained. “Dating Younes has given Kourtney a much-needed new lease on life.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourt and Younes had an awkward run-in with Justin!?