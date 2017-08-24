Mavis Wanczyk Revealed As Winner Of Incredible $758.7m Powerball Lottery

Congratulations to Mavis Wanczyk! The lucky Powerball winner finally came forward, and now we know who’s taking home the $758.7 million jackpot! Learn more about her here!

Well now we know who to be jealous of! Mavis Wanczyk has been revealed as the person who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball lottery jackpot in Massachusetts on August 23. We’re green with envy, but also so excited for them. This is going to change her life for the better in ways nobody could even imagine. We can’t wait to see what she does with their nearly a BILLION dollars!

The winning lottery ticket was sold at a convenience store called Pride Station & Store, located on Montgomery Road in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Mavis selected the winning numbers of 06, 07, 16, 13, 25 and Powerball 4. Her choices weren’t random; she said in a press conference announcing her win on August 24 that she chose birthdays, and her lucky Keno number as the Powerball. The odds were against her, but she came out on top. Just to give you a picture of how unlikely it truly is to win the lottery, Mavis had a 1 in 292 million chance to score that $758.7 million! She’s truly the luckiest person in the United States right now!

Mavis will take home an estimated $443 million after taxes. Not exactly that $758.7 million, but not too shabby, either. She can either decide to receive the prize in a lump sum, or get payments over the next 29 years. There were several other lottery winners aside from Mavis who took home much smaller sums. Six tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Connecticut, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and the Virgin Islands. There were 34 more who won $1 million each! Hey, we’d be happy to take home “only” $2 million or $1 million if it came down to it!

JUST IN: Lottery officials reveal Mavis Wanczyk as the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot. https://t.co/Oo6KWFsYBt pic.twitter.com/mYQEu3gj31 — ABC News (@ABC) August 24, 2017

Mavis Wanczyk, winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot, says she chose the winning numbers based off family birthdays. pic.twitter.com/uvYaODFst3 — ABC News (@ABC) August 24, 2017

