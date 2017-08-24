Melissa Carcache: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Hialeah’ Producer & Star

Who is Melissa Carcache, you ask? Don’t worry, HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the star of ‘Hialeah’ to help you get to know her better!

1.) Melissa Carcache is from Miami, Florida — and she still lives there! “I do live there part of the year and the rest in Los Angeles,” Melissa, the star and producer of Hialeah which you can find on Facebook. “I love my hometown!,” she added, sharing that “the beach” and “the people” are some of her favorite things about Miami. Oh, and of course her dog, Romeo! “He’s my whole world… I love him so much!” So sweet. You can see a pic of her adorable little pup right here!

2.) ‘Hialeah’ is a comedy coming to Facebook this fall. Melissa was thrilled to chat about Hialeah with us, which she is not only starring in but also producing. “Hialeah is about a young married couple who move from Chicago to Miami, but things go crazy when my character, Mari, introduces her new husband [Kay Greenberg] to her big, loud Cuban family,” Melissa explained. Make sure you’re following the Hialeah series on Facebook for updates on the series premiere, as well as interviews and behind-the-scenes clips. We’re so excited to check out this new series soon!

3.) Melissa doesn’t mess around when it comes to idols. Hers? Walt Disney! “I admire the incredible career and company he built,” Melissa told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He believes in keeping positivity and magic alive no matter the craziness that’s happening all around us. I hope to build a strong company with like-minded people who believe in creating excellent content with heart and meaning.”

4.) Don’t ask her to choose between acting and producing! “I love acting, it’s my first love, but I love acting in things I produce and create so much more,” Melissa told us. “My dad always told me to never wait around for people to give you a chance to play the parts you want. If you want to play a character or tell a particular story, create it yourself. That’s what I enjoy the most.” Melissa is also interested in taking things up a notch by adding directing to her resume soon, too. “Directing I’m sure will come at some point in my career, but for right now I’m focused on creating the best possible content I can and building my company.

5.) Melissa’s had a major ‘whoops’ moment on Twitter with her fans. “When season one of ‘Every Witch Way’ aired, I decided to do a Q&A with our Latin American audience,” Melissa told HollywoodLife.com. “I was asked what scared me the most and I said bugs — but in Spanish, at least in the Cuban community, we call bugs bichos. In Latin America that mans a male private part.” Yikes! So what happened? “I had no idea that’s what it meant and I took down my embarrassing tweet immediately. You live and you learn.”

BONUS: What are some of Melissa’s favorite series to watch? Stranger Things, The Comeback, Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Bachelor and, of course, The Bachelorette.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited to see Hialeah when it premieres on Facebook? Comment below, let us know!