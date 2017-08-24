9 Key Things To Know About Rhaegar & Lyanna Before The ‘GoT’ Finale

Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark may show up on the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale, so we’re getting you up to speed on everything you need to know about these two very important characters.

*Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark are Jon Snow’s parents. After major speculation from fans of the books and TV show, HBO confirmed the R+L= J theory in season 6. Thanks to Bran’s vision, we learned that Ned Stark found his only sister, Lyanna, dying in the Tower of Joy after giving birth to Jon Snow. In order to protect his nephew from harm, Ned told everyone that Jon was his bastard son. Jon Snow still has no idea that he’s a secret Targaryen and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Rhaegar was King Aerys II’s eldest son and next in line for the Iron Throne before Robert’s Rebellion. Technically, Jon Snow has a better claim to the Iron Throne than Daenerys, who is Rhaegar’s younger sister!

*Rhaegar was married and had children before he met Lyanna. Rhaegar was married to Elia Martell, who was Oberyn’s sister. Rhaegar and Elia had two children together: Aegon and Rhaenys. During Robert’s Rebellion, The Mountain viciously killed Elia, Aegon, and Rhaenys. Other than Daenerys, Jon Snow is the only living Targaryen.

*The Tourney of Harrenhal changed everything for Rhaegar and Lyanna. The tournament, hosted by Lord Walter Whent, took place over several days. Rhaegar eventually defeated Ser Arthur Dayne, and his next move changed all of Westeros forever. Instead of placing a crown of winter roses in his wife’s lap, he rode up to Lyanna and placed the crown in their lap. Littlefinger was there and told Sansa what he saw: “When Rhaegar won, everyone cheered for their prince. I remember the guards laughing when he took off his helmet and they saw that silver hair, how handsome he was. Until he rode right past his wife, Elia Martell, and all the smiles died. I’ve never seen so many people so quiet. He rode past his wife and he lay a crown of winter roses in Lyanna’s lap, blue as frost. How many tens of thousands had to die because Rhaegar chose your aunt?”

*Rhaegar and Lyanna got married. While perusing the diary of High Septon Maynard while Sam was working on something, Gilly uncovered the biggest secret in Westeros. “What does annulment mean?” Gilly asked Sam. Gilly goes on to reveal that Maynard granted an annulment for a “Prince Raggar,” who married a second wife in a secret ceremony in Dorne. Neither Gilly nor Sam put the puzzle pieces together and realized that Rhaegar and Lyanna got married. This revelation also means that Jon Snow is not a bastard at all!

*Rhaegar and Lyanna are siblings of two very important characters. Rhaegar is Daenerys’s oldest brother. Lyanna is Ned Stark’s younger sister. This means that Daenerys and Jon Snow are first cousins. If Jon Snow and Daenerys hook up, it will be some nephew-aunt loving! Targaryens are known for incest — King Aerys II and Rhaella were brother and sister — so Jon Snow and Daenerys getting together won’t be entirely shocking.

*Everyone thought Rhaegar kidnapped Lyanna. The story that most people on Game of Thrones believe is that Rhaegar abducted Lyanna just before Robert’s Rebellion. Lyanna was betrothed to Robert Baratheon, and the abduction set the rebellion in motion. Now we know that Rhaegar did not take Lyanna against her will. They were clearly in love!

*Rhaegar was killed by Robert Baratheon. Rhaegar and Robert faced off at the Battle of the Trident. Robert killed Rhaegar with his monstrous war hammer. Rhaegar “sank to his knees in the water and with his last breath murmured a woman’s name.” Many assume that woman’s name was Lyanna Stark. In A Dance With Dragons, Barristan Selmy said, “Prince Rhaegar loved his Lady Lyanna and thousands died for it.”

*The Game of Thrones finale title may be about them. The season 7 finale is titled “The Dragon & the Wolf. ” While the finale title could be about the Mother of Dragons and the King in the North, the title could revolve around Jon Snow’s parents. Rhaegar and Lyanna have been mentioned multiple times throughout season 7, and it seems like we’re building to a flashback. Will we finally see what happened between these two? Hopefully!

*If Rhaegar shows up in the finale, this will be his first appearance on the show. Lyanna appeared briefly in season 6 as a child and young woman. The older version of Lyanna was played by Aisling Franciosi. Many fans are convinced that Rhaegar will be in the finale, and one fan believes Wilf Scolding is playing the famous Targaryen. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but a Rhaegar and Lyanna flashback would be epic!

