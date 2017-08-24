Donald Trump’s New Transgender Military Ban Guidelines: What You Need To Know

New guidelines have been revealed regarding President Trump’s proposed ban on transgender people on the military. Learn more about the controversial order, here.

1. It will focus on new recruits

While President Donald Trump, 71, initially tweeted in July that all transgender persons would be banned from the military, the new guidelines for the plan only focus on certain members. Much like the president’s tweets, the details are still fuzzy. But the thought is that the military would ban any new recruits who happen to be transgender. The plan is not finalized.

2. It allows removal of existing troops

There’s no guidance at this point about how the military will handle the status of existing transgender troops. Currently, there’s an estimated 1000 to 15,000 transgender persons in all facets of the military. That’s a big disparity, but it could be even more counting those who have not chosen to come out. There’s around 6000 active military members and an estimated 4000 more in the military reserves. At this point, the idea is that they will be able to remain in the military, but that’s to be determined.

3. The military won’t pay for medical treatment

The guidance stipulates that the military will no longer pay for transgender-specific military costs for existing trans troops. That includes, in part, gender reassignment surgery, which costs around $1500. This is what the president cited as one of the high costs allegedly holding the military back from “victory.” In contrast, it costs around $3 million for one weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

4. The military has six months to put a new policy in effect

Defense Secretary John Mattis reportedly has six months to finalize the plan and put it into place. He was initially supposed to make a decision in July, but put it off in June. “The big issue for Mattis is service,” reports NPR. “If you’re in the military, people who know him say, he’ll give a lot of leeway for keeping transgender people in — unless there’s some huge medical issue that prevents deployability.”

5. There’s an overwhelming objection to the ban

In our most recent poll of nearly 1000 voters, there was OVERWHELMING rejection of a military transgender ban. Even GOP didn't like it. pic.twitter.com/baEP4urHtY — VoteVets (@votevets) August 24, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on the president’s proposed ban on transgender people in the military? Let us know.