Hurricane Harvey: Five Things To Know About The Tropical Storm Coming For The Texas Coast

It’s time to stock up on water and sandbags because Hurricane Harvey is coming. The storm is headed straight for Texas, so get all the vital information about this potentially devastating hurricane.

1. Harvey is expected to hit Texas on Aug. 25. The Lone Star State is about to get a lot wetter, as Hurricane Harvey is coming. The tropical storm is building strength in the Gulf of Mexico on its way towards Texas, according to CNN. Though the storm system weakened a little bit, Harvey came roaring back and the storm will likely hit Corpus Christi, Texas on late Friday (Aug. 25) or early Saturday. Once making landfall, the storm is expected to stall “over the state,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

2. It could grow into a Category 3 hurricane. Though, as of Aug. 24, Harvey was still classified a “tropical storm,” the storm is picking up speed as it travels across the Gulf. Initial predictions thought that Harvey would only get up to Category 1, but after getting its “second wind” (aka the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico and low wind shear) it’s possible Harvey gets to Category 3. That would mean winds of 111 mph. As a tropical storm, Harvey has 65-mph winds, which still can be incredibly devastating.

3. Harvey could become the first Category 3 hurricane to hit the U.S. in over a decade. If Harvey stays on course and touches down in Corpus Christi, it would be the first hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) to make landfall on the United States in 12 years. The last storm to make landfall was Hurricane Wilma, when that storm hit South Florida in 2005. Harvey might also be the strongest storm to hit that part of the country (called the Texas Coastal Bend) since Hurricane Celia rocked Corpus Christi in 1970. Back then, Celia brought 161-mph winds, damaging 90% of the city’s businesses. The last hurricane to hit Texas was Hurricane Ike in 2008, leaving 21 people dead in its wake across Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

#Harvey is forecast to become a major hurricane as it heads toward TX. Life threatening flooding w/12"-20" of rain expected across SE TX. pic.twitter.com/SIeewlpltq — Stephanie Walker (@StephWVTM13) August 24, 2017

Don't forget about your pets with the impending storm approaching. #Harvey They need food too! #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Sisp8ZEQ8c — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) August 24, 2017

4. The hurricane will bring buckets and buckets of rain. Hurricanes are not just all about the wind. Harvey is expected to dump tons of rain on the US. The Middle/Upper Texas coast is expected to get 12-20 inches, with isolated totals getting 30 inches of rain, according to The Weather Channel. Deep South Texas to central Louisiana will see 5-12 inches, while other parts of the Lone Star state will see 5 inches or less. “Harvey is likely to bring multiple hazards, including heavy rainfall, storm surge, and possible hurricane conditions,” the National Hurricane Center said in its warning.

5. Texas may be practically underwater by the time this is all over. Slower moving storms usually mean an increase in rainfall amounts, which leads to flooding Plus, if Harvey’s peak storm surge arrives during high tide, then parts of the coast could see anywhere from 2 to 7 feet of flooding. Towns like Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Corpus Christi are on high alert for flash flooding, and Texas’s governor is not taking any chances. “Texans believe in taking action and always being prepared in the event of an emergency,” Governor Greg Abbott said. When declaring a state of disaster on Aug. 23 “That is why I am taking every precaution prior to … Harvey making landfall.”

Our thoughts are with Texas as they prepare for this, HollywoodLifers. Hopefully, everyone gets out okay.