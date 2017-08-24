‘WAGS Miami’: Darnell’s Birthday Takes A Nasty Turn When Astrid Confronts Her About Partying

The WAG world can be tough! And, on this Sunday’s episode of ‘WAGS Miami’, drama unfolds when Astrid tries to give Darnell a life lesson on the balance of work and play. But, was Darnell’s birthday really the time?

The heat is going to be extra hot in Miami this Sunday when the WAGS all get together to celebrate Darnell‘s birthday! And, the claws come out on a brand new episode of WAGS Miami, when Astrid confronts Darnell about her new lifestyle after her broken engagement to Miami Dolphins safety, Reshad Jones. In the preview, Astrid seems to have good intentions when tries to warn Darnell not to fall off the rails when it comes to her career. However, is it really the right time to confront her about personal issues in front of all of the WAGS? Not to mention, it’s Darnell’s birthday! Watch the tensions rise in the EXCLUSIVE clip, below!

Astrid seems to think that Darnell’s dating life is interfering with other aspects of her life, such as her career priorities. She opens the controversial dialogue by telling Darnell that she had a “different mentality” about dating before going into full-on date mode. Astrid claims Darnell went from not being ready to going out and talking to men. Astrid’s forward comments forced Darnell to play major defense. Hey, dating a football star teaches you a thing or two!

Darnell says that going out and talking to men has helped her to have these man-woman conversations that she’s needed to have for so long. “It’s feeding my soul and I feel like I’ve been starving for so long, that I’m putting other stuff on hold,” Darnell admits. “I just don’t want you to sleep on your career,” Astrid responds. In the confessional, Darnell says that “this ain’t the time,” especially on her birthday! And, we agree.

As the tensions rise, Claudia jumps in on team Astrid and seems to take a shot at Darnell’s parenting priorities. Claudia starts her argument by saying that she can relate to Darnell’s situation of being in a negative relationship with a small daughter. Claudia’s spiel seemed sweet, until she said … “And I did fill that void with going out and partying. And looking back on it now, Keana was so young, you know. And I could have been there for her a lot more.” Claudia, did you just insinuate that Darnell isn’t there for her own daughter because of her partying ways? Well, that’s how Darnell took it. Watch the beginning of what seems to be the start of a WAGS showdown, below!

Find out what happens when WAGS Miami airs this Sunday at 10 PM ET/PT on E!

