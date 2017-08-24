Usher Slams Herpes Lawsuit: Woman Has No Proof I Gave Her A STD

Usher has finally responded after multiple people recently accused him of giving them herpes. His bottom line: where’s the proof?

Usher, 38, wants one of those herpes lawsuits, which were filed against him on Aug. 7, to go away. In his first response to the claims from three different individuals (they say he allegedly infected them with herpes while knowing he had an STD), the singer says one of the two women doesn’t have proof, according to TMZ. In Usher’s new legal docs, which were obtained by the site, he states that the Atlanta woman’s lawsuit doesn’t say anything about whether she had been tested prior to their alleged sexual encounter. He said, “A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her.” He also said, “she assumed the risk of getting herpes by having casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex.” Usher, however, does not deny that fact that he COULD have been the one to give her herpes. But he also doesn’t admit he has herpes. Usher is asking the judge to throw out her lawsuit.

As we previously told you, two women and a man claimed in separate lawsuits, filed against Usher on August 7, that they allegedly had vaginal sex (woman) and oral sex (man) with the superstar, according to court docs, “because [he] was a revered celebrity in their eyes who they believed could be loved and trusted.” They’re suing Usher for failing to disclose he allegedly had genital herpes before they allegedly hooked up. The lawsuit also claims that the plaintiffs “suffered severe emotional distress, depression and anxiety. They have also experienced embarrassment, shame, anxiety and revulsion,” after allegedly being exposed to the infection.

The plaintiffs are asking for punitive damages, and want Usher to publicly reveal his alleged herpes diagnosis. Usher’s alleged herpes diagnosis was first revealed when it was discovered that the singer allegedly settled a lawsuit for $1.1 million with an unnamed woman in 2012. Quantasia Sharpton is the only plaintiff in the new lawsuit to reveal her identity. The woman claimed in a press conference with lawyer Lisa Bloom that Usher allegedly picked her out of the crowd during a press conference. They then allegedly had sex. Details about when the other plaintiffs allegedly slept with the singer are unknown, but the lawsuit claims that one of them has tested positive for the STI.

A source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Usher felt “embarrassed and horrible about the herpes story involving him. He doesn’t want to talk about it, hopes people forget about it, and can’t wait for the whole thing to go away.” Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

