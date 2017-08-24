Tom Hiddleston Will Be ‘Crushed’ & Surprised If Taylor Swift Dissed Him On ‘Reputation’

Taylor Swift is notorious for writing about her past relationships, so Tom Hiddleston is expecting his short-lived romance to appear somewhere in her new ‘Reputation’ album. However, he’s totally freaked out that she won’t have nice things to say!

Ah, yes, 2016. The year of Taylor Swift, 27, and 36-year-old Tom Hiddleston’s adorable-yet-fleeting romance. The duo dated for just three months, but between their Rhode Island excursions, clone-couple matching outfits, and kind words about each other, we couldn’t get enough! Sadly, they ended just as fast as they began, but the memory lives on in our hearts. However, Taylor’s memories are also frequently memorialized in her music. So, it’s only fair to assume that Tom will make a cameo on her upcoming album Reputation! As it turns out, the hunky actor is a little nervous about that. Click here for pics of Taylor and Tom.

“Tom will be crushed if Taylor says anything negative about him on this album,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He knows their relationship will probably be referenced somehow, and he accepts that as long as it’s done in a caring and positive way.” Taylor certainly has written kind and romantic songs about some of her past lovers. “Style,” for instance, very lovingly references her time with Harry Styles. But will Tom fall into this category, or will it be more “We Are Never Getting Back Together”?

“He still thinks so highly of her and has said many times he trusts her not to write anything bad about him,” the source continued. “He still wants to think the best of her and of their time together. He’s a sensitive guy and will be very hurt if she lets him down. But he’s not expecting her to do anything to hurt him, he still thinks the world of her and believes the feeling is mutual.” We can’t wait to see how Tay will address that romance, but we expect a sweet song out of it!

