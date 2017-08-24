Tiny’s Daughter ‘Begging’ Her To Put Off T.I. Divorce — It Will Take A ‘Miracle’ To Keep Them Together

Tiny and T.I. are on the brink of divorce and her oldest daughter may be the key to saving their marriage. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY Zonnique Pullins is ‘begging’ her mother to put off the official split!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 36, refiled for divorce from her hubby T.I., 42, back in April, but the couple have yet to put the final nail in the coffin of their marriage. Now a friend of the family is telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the Xscape member’s oldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins, 21, is begging her mama to put off the divorce. The question is, will she listen to her her? Click here to see pics of T.I. and Tiny’s divorce documents.

“Tiny is trying to keep her head up, but she’s very sad right now,” the insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want to give up on her marriage, but it’s starting to feel pretty damn hopeless. She feels like she’s trying to save a sinking ship. Her oldest daughter is begging her to hang on a little longer and she’s promised that she will, but her heart’s not in it anymore.” That is so sad to hear, but with the roller coaster ride we’ve seen the estranged couple go through since Tiny initially filed for divorce in December 2016, we don’t blame her!

“She feels like she really can’t count on any sort of consistency with Tip,” the source continued. “She’s giving him a few more weeks to convince her they have a future together, but unless he can pull off some sort of miracle she’s going to go ahead with this divorce. She wants to free herself from this crazy cycle once and for all.” We hope that Tip can win her over, but if it’s not meant to be we wish them all the happiness in the world as they go their separate ways!

