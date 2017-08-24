Taylor Swift: How She Juggled Her Romance With Joe Alwyn While Making Her New Album

As you already know, Taylor Swift is a woman of many talents. But what we were surprised to learn was how she managed to both finish her new album AND engage in a romance with Joe Alwyn. Check it out!

“Taylor [Swift]‘s been working around the clock on this album all summer, but she still managed to make time for romance with Joe [Alwyn]. He’s back in the UK right now shooting a movie, but at the start of the summer, he was in Nashville with her and she went above and beyond to make sure they had quality time together. She’d get up at 5am so they could work out together and when her long day in the studio was done, he’d be at home waiting for her. They also spent a lot of time hiding out together at her place in New York. With Joe, her whole focus has switched. Instead of wanting to flaunt this relationship, she wants to keep things totally undercover. She’s very protective of what she has with Joe and is scared to jinx it by talking too much about it,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Right now, fans are anxiously awaiting the release of Taylor’s new music. And believe it or not, we may even hear some lyrics about Joe! “She writes about her life and her feelings, so there’s a piece of him in this album, but she’s made sure to keep it very well disguised. She learned her lesson the hard way and doesn’t want anything to jeopardize her relationship with Joe,” our source adds. So cryptic — we love a good mystery!

Anyway, as we previously told you, Taylor, 27, will drop her new single on Aug. 25, while her new album, titled Reputation, is coming November 10. Taylor’s romance with Joe, 26, was first reported in May 2017, and at the time, they were said to have already been dating for months.

