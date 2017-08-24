OMG! Taylor Swift took aim at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on Aug. 24 with the release of her hot new song, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, and we’re already obsessed! Listen here.

For three long years, Taylor Swift fans have waited for the singer to release her follow-up to the super successful 1989, and now, we can finally say — we’re out of the woods. Taylor dropped the debut single from her sixth studio album on Aug. 24, and it’s nothing short of amazing. In fact, it’s a total diss at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Listen to “Look What You Made Me Do” below.

Now that you’ve listened to the song, just take a look at the lyrics! It’s so obvious that Taylor is throwing shade at Kim and Kanye. In the song, she sings, “I don’t like your little games. Don’t like your titled stage. The role you made me play.” Not only is she referencing the fact that Kimye made the world think she’s a snake for all that drama over his song, “Famous,” but she is also highlighting the “tilted stage” Kanye had during his Saint Pablo Tour. OMG. We’re so shook.

As we previously told you, Taylor’s been hinting at releasing new music for quit some time, but the biggest hint of all came on Aug. 18, when she deleted almost all traces of her social media accounts. Just before noon on that fateful day, T-Swizzle got rid of all of her pictures on Instagram, deleted her profiles picture on Twitter, shut down her website, and wiped out more social media, including Tumblr and Facebook. No reason for the change was given, but Taylor’s fans are smart and they quickly assumed it meant new music was coming!

Interestingly, Aug. 18 marked three years to the day that Taylor released “Shake It Off” and announced her fifth studio album, 1989, which was released in October 2014. Typically, Taylor releases albums every two years in the month of October, but the 27-year-old refrained from dropping any new albums in 2016 (yes, we cried a lot). So this new release is that much more sweeter for all of her fans — including us! To listen to the song over and over again, just press the play button on the media player above.

