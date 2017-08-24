Exclusive
Selena Gomez Excited For Taylor Swift To Defend Her ‘Reputation’ On New Album
Selena Gomez has been by Taylor Swift’s side through all the drama of the past year, and she can’t wait to see how it translates in her BFF’s new ‘Reputation’ album. She’s looking forward to Tay defending herself and ‘getting a lot off her chest.’
Selena Gomez, 25, may be Taylor Swift’s best friend, but she’s also a huge fan of her work! So just like everybody else, Selly’s dying to hear Tay’s new album, and see what statements she makes about her recent drama. She had a front-row seat for everything Taylor’s gone through in the past year, from her breakups with Calvin Harris, 33, and Tom Hiddleston, 36, to her feud with Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40. She’s hoping Tay will use this new album as an opportunity to stand up for herself. Click here for pics of Selena and Taylor.
“Selena is as excited as any fan with anticipation for Taylor’s new song to debut and for her upcoming album,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena is looking forward to Taylor getting a lot off her chest with her new music. Selena knows that nobody can write better than Taylor, and she wonders if Tay will be defending her reputation on the album.”
Fans definitely expect Taylor to do just that! She’s famous for turning tough life situations into amazing hit songs, and this time she has so much material to work with! Between two breakups, a feud with Kimye, a feud with Katy Perry, and finding new love with Joe Alwyn, we expect some great songs! And the fact that she named the album Reputation seems to seal the deal!
HollywoodLifers, are you as excited as Selena for Taylor’s new album? Let us know!