Selena Gomez Excited For Taylor Swift To Defend Her ‘Reputation’ On New Album

“Selena is as excited as any fan with anticipation for Taylor’s new song to debut and for her upcoming album,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena is looking forward to Taylor getting a lot off her chest with her new music. Selena knows that nobody can write better than Taylor, and she wonders if Tay will be defending her reputation on the album.”

Fans definitely expect Taylor to do just that! She’s famous for turning tough life situations into amazing hit songs, and this time she has so much material to work with! Between two breakups, a feud with Kimye, a feud with Katy Perry, and finding new love with Joe Alwyn, we expect some great songs! And the fact that she named the album Reputation seems to seal the deal!