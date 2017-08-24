‘Project Runway’ Recap: The Designers Make Treasure Out Of Trash

Welcome back to another ‘Project Runway’ recap! Our fearless designers face a particularly hard challenge from Tim Gunn on the second episode of the season, and the results of their hard work is amazing!

Forget Mood Fabric; the gang is going to a New York City recycling plant to get their materials on episode 2 of Project Runway season 16! Their challenge this round is to reuse recycled material they dig out of the plant and transform it into something fabulous. Oh, and this is their first team challenge. Yeah, everyone’s…down in the dumps. Sorry (not sorry). But big plus: the winning look is going to be featured in a spread in Marie Claire about sustainability!

The designers get divided into three teams, and they immediately start working on their visions. There’s team Ballin’ on a Budget: Bhatani, Aaron, Kenya, Ayana and Brandon. And then there’s team Wabi-Sabi: Margarita, Kentaro, Deyonté, and Michael. And finally, team Tsunami: Samantha, Shawn, Claire, Sentell, and Amy. Designers, make it work! All three teams are having their struggles dealing with the unconventional material, naturally. The bigger challenge that everyone is facing is that they’re each creating their own look, and again, working with models of all sizes.

But these guys are pros! They pull it together and make some truly impressive duds out of plastic bags, plastic rings, old newspapers, and discarded vinyl. The day of judgement comes as they all face the runway and the panel of judges. Team Tsunami barely makes it out of the studio, as Shawn’s been having a nervous breakdown all episode. She can’t figure out what to make, but gets super anxious and stressed when people try to help. Thus, the purple dress she made wasn’t so cute.

And Tsunami’s collection definitely lacked in comparison to the other two teams. They’re the losers of this challenge. Heidi Klum says it straight up still looks like garbage! Zac Posen said that Sentell’s Greek goddess-style dress made of green plastic bags looks like “a leprechaun went dumpster diving.” All in all, their collection looks like resort wear for Judy Jetson. Sorry, guys! Sent ell is sent home for his terrible dress.

Team Ballin’ on a Budget gets all the praise. Every look in the micro collection looks like it belongs together. They team used the same painted pattern that Brandon came up with for each garment, then made the rest of their outfits in their vision. The standout of the collection is definitely Ayana’s dress. As you recall from the season premiere, Ayana is Muslim and is determined to make modest clothing that’s still sexy. She totally succeeded. It’s a long-sleeved dress made of newspaper and other “fabrics,” topped with vinyl fringe. It’s buttoned up the back with bottle caps! It’s no surprise that Ayana’s crowned winner of this challenge.

Project Runway airs at 9:00pm Thursdays on Lifetime.

HollywoodLifers, tell us your thoughts about the second episode of the season!