Powerball’s $758.7 Million Winning Ticket: Where It Was Sold & Everything Else To Know

We have a winner! One person will take home a massive $758.7 million prize after matching all six numbers on their purchased Powerball ticket. Here’s all the details on where the ticket was sold and more!

Lottery ticket purchasers only had a 1 in 292 million chance of winning the Powerball on Aug. 23, but one person miraculously did it! The winning numbers (06, 07, 16, 13, 25 and Powerball 4) were announced on Wednesday evening, and it was quickly revealed that a SOLE winning ticket was sold in Watertown, Massachusetts. The ticket — a $758.7 million jackpot — was purchased at convenience store called Handy Variety, about nine miles west of Boston. As of press time, the winner’s identity has not been released, or he/she has not come forward yet.

This massive jackpot marks the second largest prize in lottery history, and the largest grand prize won on a single lottery ticket. The winner can either decide to take the payout in a lump sum, or in yearly payments over the next 29 years. After taxes, their take-home value is estimated at $443 million. Not too shabby, huh!? Aside from this huge grand prize, there were six more tickets worth $2 million each sold throughout the country in Connecticut, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and the Virgin Islands. 34 more ticket holders also won $1 million each.

In October 2015, the odds at winning a Powerball jackpot were increased exponentially, as the number of white balls to choose from was increased from 59 to 69. To win the grand prize, you must pick all six numbers, including the Powerball, correctly, which explains the difficult 1/292 million odds. This lottery game is played in 44 states throughout the U.S., along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Congrats to the winner!

