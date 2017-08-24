PARTYNEXTDOOR just dropped a hot new track called ‘Break Me Down’ and it features a Kylie Jenner mention. So is he lamenting after his stunning ex? Listen to it here!

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard any new music from PARTYNEXTDOOR, and boy did he deliver with this one! The singer surprised fans by dropping his new song, “Break Me Down”, with no warning on August 24. The surprise track is about him tackling “personal sh*t” and needing a girl who left him a long time ago. He wants her back, and badly, and he’s asking her to call him while he’s “breaking down.”

In the middle of the emotional song, he sneaks in a sly reference to his other ex-girlfriends — the ones who don’t compare to this special someone. He references “all the K’s,” including Kehlani…and Kylie Jenner, 20! Check out some of the lyrics below and LISTEN to his new track:

Help me slip in and out that jam, woah, woah

But I don’t think you see that though

I’m lying, baby girl, you stole ten grand from the safe

How I’m supposed to feel safe?

Baby girl, this rocks was for you

How you still actin’ like groupie?

Why you act like you don’t know me?

Before all the K’s, Kylie’s, and Kehlani’s, whoa

Why you do me this way?

Must be how it go when you crack the Drake code, Draco

Mo-mo-mo-mo-move, red-bottom baboons

You say this too soon, I say this too soon

They say this too soon, but I want you right now, baby

I’ma get it right, I’ma get it right

Cross my heart and hope to die

Promise to cross my T’s, promise to dot my I’s

I don’t wanna want but I know what a nigga need

Yeah, baby girl, it’s you, woah

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Break Me Down”? Let us know!