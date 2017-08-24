‘Outlander’: Claire & Jamie Are All Over Each Other In Steamy ‘EW’ Photo Shoot

Holy hotness! Jamie and Claire are taking sexy to a whole new level! The characters can’t keep their hands off each other in these super hot photos from ‘Entertainment Weekly’s photo shoot! Prepare for your jaw to hit the floor.

The Droughtlander is over, but now we’re thirsty for more! Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s chemistry as Jamie and Claire is BEYOND hot. In honor of Outlander’s approaching season 3 premiere, the pair are giving us the Jamie and Claire reunion we’ve been waiting for. Sam and Caitriona grace the cover of Entertainment Weekly as our beloved Jamie and Claire. Claire has her arms wrapped around her Scottish hunk. Yes, the cover is 50 shades of sexy, but wait until you see the inside photos.

There’s one photo that will go down in the history books as the hottest photo on record. Jamie and Claire are rolling around in the sand and look like they’re in the middle of an intense makeout session. They’re not even kissing, but we’re still sweating. Jamie’s lips are so close to Claire’s neck. Claire is caressing Jamie’s face. Their PDA is the epitome of H-O-T! In another photo, Jamie and Claire are on a boat holding hands.

The beginning of Outlander season 3 will focus on the 20 years that Jamie and Claire spend apart. Claire finds herself to go back to the past to find Jamie, no matter the cost. The season, which is based off Diana Gabaldon’s third book in the Outlander series, Voyager, will build to their big reunion at the print shop in 18th century Scotland. “This is the biggest sacrifice anyone can make. Leaving a daughter, a home, a career, a time, and she doesn’t know what she’s going to find out or what he’s going to think,” Caitriona told EW. Outlander season 3 will premiere Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.

HollywoodLifers, are Claire and Jamie the hottest TV couple? Let us know!