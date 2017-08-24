National Waffle Day: How You Can Get Free Waffles & Other Sweet Deals Today Only

Happy National Waffle Day, yet another made-up food holiday that we can get behind. Here’s where you can get free waffles today as well as other deals, plus our fave spots to indulge in buttery goodness!

National Waffle Day is today, Aug. 24, and though you don’t need an excuse to eat waffles on any given day, here it is. Below, check out the best deals, freebies and special waffle concoctions that you can take advantage of today! Click through our gallery to see pics of all of the deliciousness.

Atwood Kitchen & Bar Room in NYC is offering a farm egg and waffle sandwich with applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, hot honey and powdered sugar.

Comfort Inn & Suites are giving out free waffles for first responders (firefighters, police officers, EMTs, etc) all day!

Eggloo NY will be offering complimentary waffle fillings! You can stuff your waffles with fillings like fruity pebbles, M&M’s, diced almonds, and more.

The Falafel Waffle at Green Fig (570 10th Ave, 4th Floor of YOTEL in NYC) is a fun riff on eggs Benedict! It’s a savory falafel waffle made with Egyptian fava bean batter and topped with tahini, poached eggs and bacon. Find it during the weekend brunch.

The Highlight Room at DREAM Hollywood in LA has a delectable Duck Leg Confit Waffle on their breakfast/brunch menu. The Waffle, so aptly named, has the duck leg confit on the side of the sage & tarragon infused waffle, which is topped with espelette butter, bourbon barrel maple syrup.

PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown in NYC is serving up classic chicken and waffles.

For one day only, Refinery Rooftop is offering a special Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle Sandwich with Miso Ranch, Hot Sauce, Avocado, Nueske’s Bacon for $15.

Trademark Taste + Grind is celebrating National Waffle Day with a Doffle Ice Cream Sandwich — Coconut Doffle (waffle made with doughnut dough…duh) with matcha ice cream, toasted coconut flakes and strawberries. Indulge for just $7.

Bring your art to any Wafels & Dinges location in NYC and get a free wafel! Show up with a drawing, painting, sculpture, you named it, adhering to the “Total Wafel Eclipse” theme, and you’ll be given a free wafel in exchange.

Waffatopia in Philadelphia, PA is handing out free waffles at two locations: Suburban Station (17th and JFK Blvd.) from 6:30 AM-9:00 AM and Rittenhouse Square (18th and Walnut Streets) from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM. Not in Philly? FoodyDirect will mail you the store’s fresh Belgian waffles no matter where you are.

The WaffleWaffle team is handing out free waffles all over NYC, from Grand Central Station to Times Square! Follow them @mywafflewaffle to see where to find them. Learn more here!

HollywoodLifers, are you celebrating National Waffle Day?