Has Natalee Holloway’s Remains Finally Been Found? DNA Results Promising, Says Report

After twelve years, have we finally found out what happened to Natalee Holloway? Early DNA tests on the human remains discovered in Aruba indicate they might belong to the missing teenager!

It’s been more than a decade since Natalee Holloway went missing in Aruba, as the Alabama native vanished on May 30, 2005. Now, 12 years later, her family might finally have some closure. Human remains discovered at a burial site in Aruba reportedly belong to a young woman of eastern European descent, according to DailyMail. Early DNA tests on these bones seem to match the remains to Natalee, as her family is of eastern European heritage. Further DNA testing is needed to confirm these initial findings, but it appears that this discovery is the breakthrough the Holloways have been hoping for.

The full DNA testing results – which will determine if the bone fragments belong the missing 18-year-old girl – are expected within two weeks, a source close to the case tells DailyMail. “The nature of these remains means further testing is required before anything can be confirmed,” the source added. The discovery is part of The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway, a docuseries featuring her father, Dave Holloway, and private investigator TJ Ward searching for answers. Natalee’s mother, Beth Holloway, has also assisted in the search, as she reportedly provided a saliva sample to help out in the remains’ DNA testing.

Experts are reportedly conducting a mitochondrial DNA test (mtDNA test) on the remains at a “reputable, undisclosed lab in the US,” the source tells DailyMail. These tests race a person’s matrilineal – or mother-side—ancestry using DNA. This DNA is unchanged when passed down by the mother to all her children. If the mtDNA inside the fragments match the mtDNA in Beth’s saliva, it’ll be conclusive evidence that these remains belong to Natalee.

Natalee’s father made the announcement that he and TJ had discovered the remains after an “18-month undercover investigation” on the Aug. 16 episode of the Today show. An individual who had personal knowledge from Joran van der Sloot, 30, the prime suspect in Natalee’s disappearance, led them to the remains. However, the Aruban authorities are calling Dave’s claim into question. “During an investigation by police in an area indicated by Mr. Holloway, we found remains, but they were found to be from animals,” Aruba Public Prosecutor Dorean Kardol told the Huffington Post.

Plus, the FBI says they don’t have records of human remains being brought into the U.S. from Aruba in connection with the Holloway case. On top of that, if these remains did belong to Natalee, they would be useless when coming to prosecuting the killer. Tampering with the evidence – aka removing them for testing – violates the “chain of custody.” “If we wanted to take the case to court,” Dorean Kardol said, “we would be in trouble because we could not use that evidence.”

