I Had My Boyfriend Dress Me For An Entire Workweek — Here’s What Happened

For 5 days, I went where no sane GF’s gone before. I put my wardrobe in the hands of my BF & allowed him to have full control over my OOTDs — and surprisingly, his eye was just what my style was missing! Find out what went down here.

I am a full-fledged fashion lover. Clothes are my “thing,” and I take great pride — and have loads of fun — in carefully selecting my outfits each day. So the fact that I gave up my fashion freedom for five whole days is a BIG deal. Not only that, but I put the fate of my daily style in the hands of my longtime boyfriend, Antonio — who, obviously is a male, and has no real experience with women’s fashion. Apparently I’m nothing if not brave. Click here to see our favorite best-dressed celebs of the summer.

To be fair though, I’m a fashion blogger, and Antonio takes my blog photos weekly — that, and we’ve been dating for over six years. So he definitely has a solid grasp on my personal style. And unlike most guys, Antonio actually enjoys fashion himself and has great taste — if I do say so myself. Even still though, I had NO idea what kind of looks he’d put me in. To say the least, I was pleasantly surprised. And as it turns out, Antonio even surprised himself! My little experiment ended up drawing us closer together and served as a fun way to connect. Needless to say, he learned a little more about me, and I learned a little more about him. We both highly recommend all couples try this exercise out!

“I thought [dressing you] was fun,” Antonio told me after it was all over. “I got invested in your outfits and I felt that by picking them out, I was putting myself out there and people were seeing my work. I looked forward to it because it gave me the opportunity to make you wear things that I would like to see you in more often.” He added, “After the week was over, I thought I picked pretty good outfits. It was more difficult than I thought for sure though.” Here’s what Antonio ended up putting together:

Day 1 Outfit:

“This first look was hands down my best look,” Antonio commented on day one’s outfit. He ended up spending at least 45 minutes picking it out, which definitely impressed me because it proved he was fully committed to this project of mine. I had a feeling he’d choose some type of pencil skirt to start off with because he’s always saying I look good in them. What surprised me though, is that he even picked out my jewelry and shoes, which I did not expect. “The multicolored skirt was perfect. You looked polished and there wasn’t TOO much going on with that outfit — it was just enough,” Antonio recalled.

“It was a formal/fun look, and there was some type of color that made you pop.” While the shirt was a tad heavy for summer, and the skirt is technically a fall item, I think Antonio did a great job here. I felt confident and stylish for a Monday morning. This look also forced me to break out a great pair of heels that I don’t wear nearly enough.

Day 2 Outfit:

“I think women who look good in white jeans are attractive women,” Antonio said of outfit number two, making it clear he has a thing for white denim (something new I learned about him). “They’re a base that can go with anything and I wanted to see what I could pair them with and how you would look in them.” So did I pass his white jeans test? “I thought you looked good!” he said. “It looked better on you than it did when I was laying it out.” I really enjoyed this outfit, and I think Antonio picked the perfect shoes. I noticed he only chose heels for me once because he wanted to make sure I was comfortable all day — so considerate, right?

Day 3 Outfit:

Outfit number three was very much a “me” look, which goes to show Antonio DOES pay attention to what I like to wear on a daily basis. “The first two days I felt like I put you in things that you wouldn’t wear,” he explained. “Here, I tried to pick something that was more up your alley — something you’d wear on the regular. You’re really into colorful pieces so I thought that skirt would be perfectly aligned with your style. I thought the outfit was well-rounded. The sneakers I picked because I wanted to make sure you’d be comfortable walking around.”

Day 4 Outfit:

This fourth day was actually my birthday. I know, I let Antonio pick out my BIRTHDAY outfit — big freaking deal, people! It was cute because he specifically chose these sneakers for my special day. “I picked these shoes because it looks like there’s confetti on them and I thought that was symbolic of your birthday,” he told me. However, he originally wanted me in a plain white v-neck — because his style is more “basic” — but I didn’t have one available at the time. Personally, I wouldn’t have picked these shoes with this particular combo, but I loved his reasoning behind the decision. See? We’re already getting closer together! And see how the watch and necklace he picked totally match? Brilliant! Who knew my boyfriend could be a stylist in his own right?

Day 5 Outfit:

This last outfit may have been my favorite because I felt like Antonio finally got a bit more risky with my outfits. All my other looks felt a bit simple, which granted, IS his personal style, but I like how this one had more to it and wasn’t just your basic shirt and top combo. “I was going for a sporty casual look,” Antonio explained. “It all looked a little plain though, so I added a denim vest for some extra style.” Originally Antonio wanted me to wear Nike sneakers with the ensemble, but due to rain he had to switch things up at the last minute. Gotta love a man who can think on his feet!

I loved this experiment because not only did it break me out of a style rut, but I learned Antonio pays WAY more attention than I thought to the things I wear and how I wear them, which was a pleasant surprise. I also got to learn what Antonio likes to see me in, which will definitely make our weekly date nights even more fun to dress up for. But the best part is that Antonio had just as much fun as I did!

“I would advise any guy to do this for a week because it brings some fun into your relationship — it was something to look forward to every day,” Antonio said of the project. “I know a lot of guys critique what their significant others wear, so this gives them a chance to put them in something that they’d like to see them in more often.” This can also serve as a trust exercise, as you definitely have to trust your partner to make you look good and feel comfortable every day.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — would YOU trust your significant other’s styling abilities enough to allow them to dress you for a week?