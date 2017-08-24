‘Big Brother’ Recap: [Spoiler] Gets Sent Home & Final 8 Is Revealed

Did Mark find a way to survive the live eviction or did the house stick with their plan to get out Matt? Spoilers ahead!

This week’s Big Brother was pretty muc all about the pecking order. Mark did everything he possibly could to save himself — Jason even told him it was worth a shot. However, it was tough. It wasn’t a secret that Matt and Raven would be next on the chopping block, but he had to convince the rest of the house, or basically Paul since he calls all the shots, that keeping him around was the smartest move for their game. Unfortunately, it didn’t work, and Mark was sent home, but he did actually get two votes from Jason and Alex!

He also stayed very positive in his chat with Julie, revealing that yes he was a flip flopper and unfortunately aligning with Cody and Dominique were his downfalls. He said that he did have a good relationship with everyone in the house when he left though, adding that he actually had a bond with Josh — the same player who literally had slammed pots and pans in his face. Julie actually pitched they go on The Amazing Race together (are we going to get stuck with more Josh?)!

Let’s look at the bright side: Mark gets to go reunite with Elena in the jury house.

