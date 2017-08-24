Lady Gaga Tragically Sobs ‘I’m Alone’ While Swimming In Dark Pool In Cryptic Video

Lady Gaga posted one of the most bizarre videos we’ve ever seen to Instagram very early on Aug. 24 and we are genuinely concerned. The clip shows Gaga swimming in a pool and crying in a voiceover about how ‘alone’ she is!

Okay, can someone please give Lady Gaga, 31, a hug for us? Like, NOW! The singer, who just kicked off her Joanne World Tour, posted a cryptic video to Instagram after 1 a.m. EST on Aug. 24 that has us a little bit concerned, as it is comprised of multiple unsettling elements. The the video begins with a still image of pastel and rainbow colored flowers, then snaps to black and reveals the “Million Reasons” singer, dressed in a flowing white frock, submerged in a dark pool. This haunting image gives off the illusion that she is passively drowning, something we are NOT cool with. But then Gaga begins to speak in a voiceover, and things reach a whole new level of bizarre. Click here to see pics of Joanne World Tour.

“But like, I just, I’m alone Brandon — every night,” she says while crying. It seems like a recording of a phone call, though the person on the other end doesn’t talk back. Based on the clue of the name Brandon, we assume she’s talking to her BFF, celebrity stylist and designer Brandon Maxwell. “And all these people will leave, right? They will leave. And then I’ll be alone,” she continues. “And I go from everyone touching me all day, and talking at me all day, to total silence.” At the end of the video, Gaga rises up out of the dark water next to a pair of legs standing at the edge of the pool. She then begins to swim toward the camera with a spotlight shined on her, which causes everything else around her to fade into a black abyss.

The video, which didn’t have a caption, is straight up spooky and fans worried about Gaga being “alone.” Several reached out to her in the comments section with words of comfort and hope. Is this video a cry for help or possibly part of a new project? It would be a really weird time to announce a new single or album, seeing as both Taylor Swift, 27, and Katy Perry, 32, are dropping songs and videos soon and it would lead to some stiff competition. Very mysterious.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the mysterious video Gaga shared? What does it mean? Is it a teaser for a new album? Let us know below!