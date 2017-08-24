‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’: Watch The Epic 1st Teasers For Lady Gaga’s Doc That Has Fans Shook

Lady Gaga’s highly-anticipated documentary is almost here! The singer released 3 intense teasers on Instagram that gave us a glimpse inside her world. Needless to say, Gaga’s fans are totally freaking out over the videos!

Get ready, Little Monsters! Lady Gaga’s HBO documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, is going to give you an up close and personal look at the Grammy winner’s life. Gaga, 31, unveiled 3 different teasers for the doc via Instagram on Aug. 24. The first teaser features Gaga breaking down in tears over being “alone.” The second teaser is all about the Super Bowl. Lady Gaga doesn’t say anything, but the powerful music is enough to give you goosebumps. The entire teaser is Gaga being lifted into the air at NRG Stadium in Houston. The final teaser shows Gaga during a visit to the doctor. Gaga is trying to relieve “intense pain” that’s in her face. The Golden Globe winner looks absolutely exhausted. Poor Gaga!

Lady Gaga released these teasers over the course of a few hours on Aug. 24. She also posted a series of photos along with the videos to create her documentary’s gorgeous artwork. Fans were left shook AF over the teaser and the artwork. They are BEYOND ready for her doc. Check out teasers and the amazing fan tweets below!

i'm so excited for the documentary, it's gonna be honest & emotional. #GagaFiveFootTwo pic.twitter.com/83KLABuUnD — dilan 🐰 (@ObserverOfGaga) August 24, 2017

After so many canceled documentaries, we are going to have one. Finally 😭😭 #GagaFiveFootTwo — Vivi (@ViviLittleM) August 24, 2017

Lady Gaga’s documentary will show you sides of the singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, that you’ve never seen before. “This the first time Gaga has offered no-holds-barred access like this,” a source told Page Six. The documentary will cover major moments in Gaga’s life like the release of her fifth album, Joanne, her split with Taylor Kinney, 36, and her award-winning role on American Horror Story in a “very candid fashion.” This doc, which airs Sept. 22, is going to be must-watch TV so get your DVRs ready!

