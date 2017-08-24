Kris & Caitlyn Jenner: Inside Their ‘Tension’ Filled Awkward Run-In At Nobu — Exclusive Details

Yikes! Kris and Caitlyn Jenner have been on bad terms ever since Cait slammed her ex-wife in her memoir. That’s why it was extra ‘awkward’ when they ran into each other at Nobu on Aug. 23! Here’s what went down inside the Malibu restaurant.

Oh boy! Kris Jenner, 61, and Caitlyn Jenner, 67, were photographed leaving the same party at Nobu in Malibu on Aug. 23. The divorced couple hasn’t been spotted together since Caitlyn totally talked crap about Kris in her memoir The Secrets of My Life, so of course we couldn’t help but wonder what happened when they ran into each other at the event! Luckily, an eyewitness at the Malibu hot spot gave HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE play-by-play. Click here for pics of Kris and Caitlyn when they were married.

“There was an awkward moment when Kris realized Caitlyn was also inside Nobu last night,” the insider recounted. “They noticed each other from across the crowded room and the obvious tension was uncomfortable for anyone that noticed, and people definitely noticed. After the slightly tense exchange they basically ignored each other the rest of the night.” Well, what more could you expect? Caitlyn publicly said that she never enjoyed having sex with Kris when they were together. We wouldn’t talk to our ex again after that either! At least they were both mature about it.

Kris actually looked happy leaving the party. She smiled pleasantly for cameras and looked beautiful in her black lace dress. Cait, on the other hand, looked grumpy upon her exit from the event. Her chic black outfit still looked hot, and her silky hair was perfectly blown out. It’s such a shame that after being so close for so many years, these two ladies lost their friendship. Maybe one day they’ll finally heal and move on!

