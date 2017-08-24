Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Fully Expecting To Be Attacked By Taylor Swift On ‘Reputation’

Bring it! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a HUGE falling out with Taylor Swift, so they’re totally expecting to be dissed on Tay’s fiery new album ‘Reputation.’ A source close to the couple tells us EXCLUSIVELY that Kimye are preparing for ‘war!’

Taylor Swift, 27, has fans in a frenzy after announcing her sixth studio album Reputation, teasing it with cryptic videos of slithering snakes after being branded as one herself. However, not everyone is hyped about Taylor’s new release — including Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, since it’s almost a guarantee that she won’t be holding back after their heated feud. In fact, Kimye are ready for battle! “Kim and Kanye fully expect things with Taylor to get nasty and they want to be ready,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim’s called her mom and sisters and everyone on her team to get their advice on how to clap back. She knows the inevitable barrage on social media is going to be intense. The Swift army is already on the attack with the snake emojis but clearly it’s only the beginning.” Click here for pics of Kanye and Taylor’s past beef.

“Her and Kanye are both very stressed out about this, they feel like they’re preparing for war,” our insider revealed. It’s about to go down! Things got extremely intense between Kimye and Taylor last year, after the pop star claimed that she never approved the risqué line about herself in Ye’s song “Famous.” After hearing that, Kim took to social media to tell her side of the story, releasing videos of phone calls between Taylor and Kanye, where the singer seems to give the controversial verse the green light. However, the epic shade didn’t stop there! “Wait, it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?” Kim later wrote on July 17. “They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” Fans were flooding Taylor’s social media pages with green snake emojis, but after her latest music announcement, they’re now doing it to Kim.

Taylor ended up staying out of the spotlight for months, keeping a low profile from Jan. to Aug. of this year. She made her triumphant return on Aug. 21 and we can only imagine what she has in store. Get ready, because if Taylor does go too far dissing Kim, her hubby Kanye isn’t going to sit by idly. “Kanye is ready to battle with Taylor if she takes shots at Kim on her album,” another source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye is locked and loaded if Taylor dares come after Kim in her new song.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Taylor will diss Kimye? Tell us, below!