Kevin Hart Caught Checking Out Khloe Kardashian’s Booty As They Film New Project

Oops! Kevin Hart let his eyes roam to unchartered territory while he and Khloe Kardashian headed to a set in LA on August 23! The comedian was busted copping a look at Khlo’s assets and we’ve got the photo evidence!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kevin Hart, 38, hit a studio in LA on August 23, and Kev was caught checking out Khlo’s booty on their way to set! The two are seemingly collaborating for an unspecified fitness project, and the comedian was caught in the act while he walked behind the reality star. The below photograph shows him clearly catching an eyeful. And, Khloe, known for her bootylicious curves, had no idea as she led the way to their work location!

However, before you guys get any ideas, Kev most likely just got distracted; or he was checking out his partner’s physique in a professional way before they started their assumed fitness venture together. Not to mention, Kevin and the Kardashian family have been good friends for quite some time now. Both the comedian and the famous family have documented their many dinner nights together on Snapchat. Therefore Kevin’s wife Eniko Parrish, 33, and Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, are probably getting a good laugh from the new photos.

Kevin has been longtime friends with LeBron James, 32, Tristan’s teammate, and the Cavs. And, Khloe even made sure to rock her “Double T” diamond necklace on her way to set; a clear homage to her man. So, this is obviously all in fun. Nonetheless, it was quite an epic moment caught on camera!

When you take a second glance at the photo, it’s quite hilarious. Kev appears worried about his actions, because he knows it’s an area he shouldn’t have been taking a peek at. The comedian, who’s known for his epic facial expressions, definitely made a meme-worthy face. And, we wouldn’t be surprised if a hilarious meme starts to float around the internet. Butt [literally], there’s nothing to see here folks! Well, at least for us, since we weren’t walking behind the stunning star!

HollywoodLifers, caption this photo!