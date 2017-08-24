Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Bodysuit & Shows Major Leg In Stunning La Perla Campaign

Secret garden! Kendall Jenner is sexy and seductive for La Perla’s Fall/Winter 2017 campaign, modeling a sheer bodysuit, embellished bras, and flashing a whole lotta leg!

Kendall Jenner‘s modeling career is getting hotter and hotter — literally! Showing off the new fashion and lingerie from La Perla‘s upcoming collection, the 21-year-old Kendall looks super sexy. Showing just the right amount of skin, she looks perfect in a fuschia long sleeved Leavers lace bodysuit with built in bra, which retails for $1,550. About the new collection, La Perla describes it as, “A romantic secret garden of draped ivy, forgotten possessions, and lush flora comes to life in a world of fantasy and seduction. The Fall Winter 2017 Romance collection draws from the chaos and form of the English Garden and the beauty of botanicals; known for their symbolic beauty in storytelling.”

In addition to the pink bodysuit, she wears a gorgeous white gown, showing off an embellished bra underneath. The gown features a high slit, which helps to feature Kendall’s super long legs. In another shot, surrounded by plants and flowers, Kendall rocks a gray off-the-shoulder mini dress, with a small cut out on her upper abdomen.

Kendall is also the face of Estee Lauder, and her makeup in this campaign is minimal but gorgeous. Her skin is dewy and glowing. Her eyes appear to have a glossy sheen, and her lips are beautiful and natural — a light pink. Her skin is lightly contoured and her hair is slightly wavy and messy. Overall, she looks absolutely stunning!

